Wireless Mesh Networks Market Research | Industry Size USD 12.8 Billion by 2031

Wireless Mesh Networks Market research

Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of wireless mesh networks market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global wireless mesh networks market is estimated to generate $5.2 billion in 2021 and $12.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The growing trend of work-from-home and remote working policies, surge in need to increase efficiency of companies, the rise in demand for better business communication among large organizations, the growing scale of operations of large enterprises, and the increasing industry 4.0 trends in business organizations drive the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market.

However, higher installation costs and maintenance challenges of wireless mesh network platforms are likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the development of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G communication networks and Wi-Fi 6 technology will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Based on application area, the commercial segment contributed to the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.36% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the commercial segment is attributed to the growing automation and digitization trends in modern industries.

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.72% in 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for wireless networking solutions.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global wireless mesh networks market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the high concentration of specialized network equipment manufacturers in the region. However, the LAMEA segment would show the fastest CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period, due to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

The key players profiled in the wireless mesh networks market analysis are Aruba Networks, ABB, Qualcomm Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc, Qorvo, Inc, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas Ltd, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, and Sitrix Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry as well as Wireless Mess Networks Market Share.

