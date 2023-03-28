The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Republic Bank a 2023 Top Workplace

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK (the "Company"), the parent company of Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced Republic Bank has been named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer for the fifth time.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures 15 unique aspects of company culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Nearly 300 employees participated in the survey.

"Earning a spot on the Top Workplaces list is a true badge of honor for us, especially because this placement is driven solely by the perspectives of our employees," said Thomas X. Geisel, President & CEO of the Company. "That's something to celebrate. We are especially proud that we've received this award for the fifth year from the hometown newspaper in Philadelphia, where Republic Bank is headquartered. The Top Workplaces list creates a platform for employees' voices to be heard, something that is highly valuable in today's market and culture. Employees who are happy in the workplace are typically more engaged and committed to their customers, and customer service is our number one priority each and every day."

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, and New York County in New York. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's estimates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. All statements addressing the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements and future operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Longacre Square Partners

Joe Germani / Miller Winston

jgermani@longacresquare.com / mwinston@longacresquare.com