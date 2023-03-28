Daniel Kraft set to address SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS, the world's leading wound care meeting, with keynote on convergent trends covering personal genomics to robotics

2023 agenda will cover topics that improve care delivery and outcomes at lower cost, as well as the latest on the prevention, treatment, and management of wounds; NPIAP, ILWTI, ACEWM, WMSIG, and The Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders among meeting partners

Visionary physician and innovator Daniel Kraft, MD will deliver a keynote presentation highlighting rapidly emerging, game-changing, and convergent healthcare technology trends at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS), co-located with the Diabetic Limb Salvage (DLS) Conference.

Now in its 36th year, SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS will be held April 26-30 in National Harbor, Maryland, providing the latest education on the prevention and management of wound care and scientific excellence. Through the partnership co-locating the meeting with DLS, this year's event will feature more limb salvage-focused topics on the conference agenda. The educational agenda features an expert faculty lineup, depth of discussions, and exposure to innovation, evidence-based practices, and techniques.

Dr. Kraft's keynote will examine technology trends and how they will be leveraged to change the face of healthcare in the next decade, including new tools, tests, and apps that bring diagnostic information to the patient's bedside. The session will be a deep dive into where emergent fields such as low-cost personal genomics, the digitization of health records, crowd sourced data, modular imaging, wearable devices, robotics, 3D printing, and more are transforming healthcare and allowing clinicians to deliver better care and outcomes at lower cost.

"We are pleased to have a speaker of Dr. Kraft's caliber delivering the keynote for this year's meeting," said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Education, the continuing education arm of HMP Global. "Through his research and practice, he will provide a window into the future for wound care professionals and for patients. Technology is transforming medicine, and Dr. Kraft's presentation shows how these innovations will improve outcomes for patients."

Dr. Kraft has devoted his life to exploring the future of healthcare and its direct impact on patients' lives. A leader in the field of regenerative medicine, his research is focused on finding treatments that are tailored to the individual patient and efficient delivery of medical care. He also works to improve medical education by introducing medical technology in new ways — introducing software-driven automation and creating an infrastructure that allows for better communication and collaboration between healthcare providers.

Educational Program

The 2023 SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS agenda features more than 80 high-impact sessions from expert presenters led by the giants and emerging voices in the field, providing more than 25 CME/CE credits. Participants will have access to sessions in traditional as well as new formats, including hands-on workshops, rapid-fire, case-based, and patient panels. Learning tracks encompass the business of wound care as well as separate tracks through DLS and WHS.

Symposium participants will also have access to 450 posters featuring late-breaking wound care research, new advances, strategies, and techniques to improve care and outcomes for patients. More than 500 abstracts — a record number — were submitted to undergo the peer review process for poster consideration.

SAWC Spring has partnered with WHS for 15 years, providing a robust educational experience for meeting participants. Bolstering the symposium program this year are educational partnerships with the Alliance for Wound Care Stakeholders, the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), the International Lymphedema & Wound Training Institute (ILWTI), Academy of Clinical Electrophysiology and Wound Management (ACEWM), and Wound Management SIG (WMSIG) — a section of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Also co-located this year with SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS is the Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC), the only review course recommended by the ABWM Foundation for clinicians interested in preparing for the CWCA, CWS, or CWSP board certification exams, becoming recertified, or gaining a better understanding of wound care. It is the official prep course of SAWC and is partnered with the International Lymphedema & Wound Training Institute (ILWTI) for 2023.

The SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS interdisciplinary agenda is designed for every aspect of wound research, prevention, and healing, with an important focus on limb salvage. Sessions are designed for all members of the wound care team, including physicians, nursing professionals, podiatrists, physician assistants, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, dietitians, and healthcare, sales, and marketing professionals.

For more information or to register, visit sawcspring.com.

