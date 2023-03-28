TerraZero's Latest Metaverse Activation Delivers High-Fidelity Fashion Experience, Drives Impressive Click-Through Rates for Luxury Brand

TerraZero Technologies, Inc. created a state-of-the-art metaverse activation for a leading luxury fashion brand.

The event featured 12 looks and original video content, and coincided with a real-world fashion show in New York .

The fashion brand activation pushed the boundaries of modern fashion with high fidelity textures and models.

The event successfully drove a 25% click-through rate from the metaverse experience to the brand's e-commerce site.

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraZero Technologies, Inc., a technologies products and services firm and in-house creative studio, created a groundbreaking metaverse activation for a well-known luxury fashion brand found in Bloomingdale's locations across the United States, which included a simultaneous real-world fashion show and collection release in New York City.

The event featured a set of twelve looks, original video content, and link-outs to purchase the physical collection via the brand's e-commerce platform. The immersive metaverse experience exceeded expectations with high fidelity textures and models, which pushed the boundaries of modern fashion for the Decentralized metaverse world.

Deployed to the Decentraland metaverse, the event showcased 12 stunning looks channeling an iconic brand, with each piece being expertly crafted to fit the unique needs of the virtual world. The models were highly detailed and expertly rendered, creating a captivating and unforgettable experience for attendees. The metaverse deployment also coincided with the brand's real-world fashion show in New York City, where the same looks were modeled.

The TerraZero activation successfully drove a significant 25% click-through rate (CTR) from the metaverse experience to the brand's e-commerce site, highlighting the enormous potential for immersive experiences to drive engagement and sales. This stands as a testament to the success of the metaverse as a powerful marketing tool for brands, especially in the luxury fashion industry.

TerraZero metaverse initiative including this latest activation for a luxury fashion brand is well-timed as the metaverse market is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years. The fashion industry is also set to capitalize on this trend as the virtual fashion market is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion already by 2026, according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets. With its expertise in helping brands create immersive experiences in the metaverse, TerraZero is well-positioned to tap into this lucrative market opportunity and deliver unique and engaging experiences for its clients.

"The metaverse is no longer limited to marketing campaigns; it has now become a catalyst for real business opportunities and growth for major global brands. During our recent fashion activation, 25% of the attendees who visited the experience clicked on links that directed them to the fashion company's e-commerce platform. This is an intriguing statistic as well as a major success underscoring the potential of the metaverse to drive real-world business growth for brands. It clearly demonstrates that the metaverse is not just for marketing or PR purposes, but is also a powerful tool for driving actual business," says Dan Reitzik, TerraZero's CEO.

For those interested in learning more about TerraZero's products, services, and in-house studio, visit their website at terrazero.com or reach out directly at hello@terrazero.com.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Products; (2) Advisory & Strategy; (3) Studio; (4) Analytics Platform; and (5) TerraZero Accelerator Program ("TAP"). TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com.

