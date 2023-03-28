Voon Sports to Supply Technological Rebounders to the PSG Academy in Pennsylvania Thanks to European Football Performance

Voon Sports announces an agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania in partnership with the European Football Group and its Performance Division, European Football Performance.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voon Sports announces an agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Academy Pennsylvania in partnership with the European Football Group and its Performance Division, European Football Performance (EFP). The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pennsylvania headquarters, located in Lehigh Valley, PA, is known for its superior training of youth athletes in its region and beyond. This agreement combines Voon Sports' expertise in the latest generation of sports training technology with PSG Academy's reputation for excellence and European Football Performance's know-how in developing young player talent.

PSG Academy players will be able to experience the same technology available to La Liga clubs including Real Sociedad, Valencia CF, RC Celta de Vigo and Leeds United in the Premier League, to mention a few. This will allow emerging youth soccer athletes the opportunity to train like professionals and improve their performance within the Academy's facilities.

The PSG Academy in Lehigh Valley, PA, will be the first youth soccer academy in North America to have integrated professional-level technology training, setting the highest standard for innovation and better development of youth players. The available capabilities through Voon's technology and the entire European Football Performance ecosystem are driven by artificial intelligence. The ecosystem permits the detailed analyze of each player on: speed, power, accuracy, cognitive and sensory skills. This helps them to adjust specific parameters of their training in order to better improve their training and development on the field.

This agreement will allow Voon Sports to take another step forward in its internationalization strategy and, in this case, a key market like the United States where the sport is growing in popularity. Voon's objective is to expand its technology throughout North America with the help of the European Football Group. The increased interest and demand for Voon's technology in the U.S. is on the rise and will only continue, as the 2026 World Cup will be held in Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Voon Sports was founded in 2015 and is specialized in manufacturing technology for the development of technical ability. Amongst the investors who supported the growth of the company are ex-professional football players Xabi Prieto, Aritz Aduriz, Imanol Agirretxe, and Iñigo Díaz de Cerio.

The Official Academy of Paris Saint-Germain in Pennsylvania opened its door June 2022 and is focused on professional level training, education, and development. The Academy offices are headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and it has training facilities in Allentown, Whitehall, and Easton.

European Football Group founded November 2022 and headquartered in Miami, Florida It has become one of the main investors of Paris Saint-Germain Academy in Pennsylvania, and holds exclusive usage rights of its superior technology hardware partners, artificial intelligence interface, and European elite curriculum in North America. The company holds relationships with multiple important European Clubs and many MLS Teams.

For more information:

media@voonsports.com x office@european.football Spain x United States of America

Media Contact

Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 2153506366, lmackin@vaultcommunications.com

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley