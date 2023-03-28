The Bahnsen Group Opens New Austin, TX Office

The Bahnsen Group, national wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest satellite office, this time in Austin, Texas, to serve its growing roster of clients in Texas and Oklahoma. The office will be based at 823 Congress Avenue, just two blocks from the Texas State Capitol, and will open on May 1.

Leading the office expansion will be Private Wealth Advisor, Robert Graham, who originally joined The Bahnsen Group in 2012 at Morgan Stanley and stayed with the firm through 2020. He rejoins the firm to lead this Texas initiative.

"I am thrilled to re-join the TBG family and leverage the vast resources of the firm into a powerful client service experience in Texas and Oklahoma," says Graham. "I am a firm believer in The Bahnsen Group's dividend growth philosophy and really can't wait to see what we can do with boots on the ground in a region like this experiencing such dynamic economic growth."

The satellite office is also immediately hiring operational support and eventually more personnel in the company's Solutions department. This model has now been executed in New York City, Minneapolis, Nashville, and the Pacific Northwest, with nearly half of the company's 55 employees being located at one of these satellite offices, with the remainder at the Newport Beach headquarters.

"This is not the last office we plan to open. We love face-to-face engagement with our clients and we love the state of Texas," says the firm's managing partner, David Bahnsen. "Whether it is our pro-energy ideology or just the fact that a significant amount of our country's economic growth takes place in the great state of Texas, we have seen a large increase in interest from this region and we believe this expansion will help us better serve clients there."

The Bahnsen Group manages over $4.1 billion of client capital and, with this expansion, has over 50 employees and six office locations.

About The Bahnsen Group

The Bahnsen Group is a national wealth management firm with over $4.1 billion in assets under management and six office locations (Newport Beach, California; New York City; Minneapolis; Nashville; Bend, Oregon; and Austin). The Bahnsen Group has built a strong reputation for delivering investment strategies and wealth management experiences.

The Bahnsen Group was founded in April 2015 by David L. Bahnsen, who previously spent eight years as a Chairman's Club Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and seven years as a First Vice President at UBS Financial Services. Mr. Bahnsen was ranked #1 in Southern California (Private Wealth) on the annual Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list of 2022.

Mr. Bahnsen serves on the Board of Directors for the National Review Institute and is a founding Trustee for Pacifica Christian High School of Orange County. He is the author of several best-selling books including Crisis of Responsibility: Our Cultural Addiction to Blame and How You Can Cure It (2018), The Case for Dividend Growth: Investing in a Post-Crisis World (2019), and There's No Free Lunch: 250 Economic Truths (2021). His next book Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life is expected to be published in February 2024 by Post Hill Press.

With over 50 team members, The Bahnsen Group serves multiple market segments and has a special focus on dividend growth equity investing. They seek to create abundant intellectual capital for their clients and take particular pride in their significant focus on thought leadership and content creation.

