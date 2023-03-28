Rhythm Energy Named Retail Energy Provider of the Year

HOUSTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston-based renewable energy provider, Rhythm Energy, was announced the winner of the 2023 Retail Energy Provider of the Year award at the 19th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference (EMC). The theme of this year's conference was "Thriving and Surviving During Turbulent Times," with the event honoring companies that have persevered and flourished through the challenging market conditions faced by electricity providers in Texas last year. EMC is North America's largest gathering of retail energy professionals, attracting more than 400 attendees from all over the country to the two-day event.

"Since our company launched just two years ago, we've strived to develop technologies and deliver innovation that's always customer-centric," said PJ Popovic, CEO, Rhythm Energy. "We are thrilled to be recognized by EMC and will continue to provide our customers with 100% renewable energy plans as well as other innovative products and services to support the energy transition and ever-changing consumer needs."

Rhythm's accelerated growth and dedication to providing reliable, renewable energy to Texans over the last 12 months epitomizes the grit and rigor that the award represents. While Rhythm is proud of this achievement, it will continue in its mission of becoming the leading green energy provider in the U.S.

"This is a major achievement for us and is a testament to our hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit," said Popovic. "Achieving this award justifies our strategic approach to hiring the best global talent and forming partnerships that share our vision and values to deliver good energy to the communities we serve and beyond."

About Rhythm

Rhythm Energy is helping the Lone Star State shine by offering 100% renewable energy plans to Texans. Founded in January 2021, Rhythm is already one of the highest-rated and fastest-growing energy providers in Texas. An award-winning company that's truly centered around the customer and their experience, Rhythm is spreading good energy, one electricity plan at a time. Learn more at GotRhythm.com.

