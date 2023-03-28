Culinary Program Boasts 20 Fine and Casual Dining Options With A Variety of Global Cuisines and Robust Wine, Beer And Cocktail Programs

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor unveils an unforgettable dining collection and innovative beverage program. The resort will feature 20 first-of-its-kind, wholly owned and branded food and beverage concepts, which include seven signature restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and a food hall spanning 25,000 square feet. Set upon the Peace River, the waterfront resort will showcase fine and casual dining options with everything one could want including a modern steakhouse, a trattoria-style Italian restaurant, coastal Mexican restaurant, an immersive stadium inspired sports bar, a full-service in-house patisserie, beautiful outdoor dining and much more. At the centerpiece of the Sunseeker's main tower will be the food hall, a vibrant social hub unique to Southwest Florida where guests can explore 11 distinctive eateries. The bar and lounge areas throughout the resort feature a robust wine program with a selection of internationally acclaimed fine wines, modern crafted cocktails, local beer, and tropical libations, which are the perfect accompaniment to the resort-driven elevated dining experiences available.

SUNSEEKER RESORT UNVEILS FOOD & BEVERAGE CONCEPTS AHEAD OF OCTOBER 2023 GRAND OPENING

"We are excited to finally reveal our signature food and beverage concepts at Sunseeker Resort," says Carlos Cepero, Sunseeker Resorts Executive Director of Food & Beverage. "The shared satisfaction in serving our guests well and challenging ourselves to find ways to continuously improve and master our craft, is what makes Sunseeker Resort's food and beverage venues the place to display our passion for hospitality!"

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor One-of-a-Kind Culinary Portfolio List

Maury's Steak, Seafood & Spirits

Location: Ground level of Sunsuites Lotus Tower



An elevated seafood and steakhouse open nightly for dinner. At the base of the entry an impressive wine wall with over 600 bottles will welcome guests before they enter the dining room filled with rich dark woods and contemporary design finishes. Maury's will offer the finest selections of aged beef and sustainable seafood from both the local region and oceans afar. Two intimate private dining rooms will host the perfect setting for executive-level or special gatherings of up to 16 people.



Seating Capacity: 200

Stretto Coastal Italian Table

Location: Ground Level Sunsuites Lotus Tower



An indoor and outdoor casual trattoria open nightly for dinner offering guests approachable Italian cuisine with freshly made pastas, flatbreads, Italian-inspired seafood and meat dishes, and farm-to-table fresh ingredients. The beverage program will feature unique signature cocktails along with various representations of both Italian beers and Tuscan wines. A large brick-oven will serve as the centerpiece of the restaurant, complementing a glass-enclosed show kitchen. The large private dining room with its own outdoor water facing private patio can accommodate groups of 40.



Seating Capacity: 300

Blue Lime Modern Coastal Mexican

Location: Second Level of Building Adjacent to Reflections Pool



A contemporary Baja -inspired Mexican restaurant open nightly for dinner with picturesque views of Charlotte Harbor and Reflections Pool. The food respects the historical recipes of classical Mexican cuisine while the flavors are more modern, layered and bold. The bar will be a staple feature of the restaurant and offer a modern twist on classic Mexican cocktails, an expansive collection of Mexican beers and more than 100 tequilas.

Seating Capacity: 250

Allegiant Stadium Sports Table Tap

Location: Ground Level Sunsuites Iris Tower



Welcome to Allegiant's very own sports brand, open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night sports action. Allegiant Stadium Sports Bar will be the perfect place for fans to feel the energy and excitement from every seat in the house during games as they enjoy unobstructed views of more than 60 HDTVs. A crisp sound system brings the experience to life so game plays are never missed, or guests can enjoy up-beat mainstream music. The menu will feature Americana pub food made with approachable, fun, indulgent ingredients. There will be a wide selection of cold beers on tap in the keg room in addition to a signature cocktail menu.



Seating Capacity: 250

Half Cracked Tiki Shack

Location: Main Resort Tower – Adjacent (North) of Harbor Yards Food Hall



Half Cracked Tiki Shack will offer authentic Gulf Coast flavors with a nod to Caribbean "Island Life" culture and décor celebrating coastal ocean living, featuring eclectic specialties such as bucket o' shrimp, steamed clams, baked oysters, fresh grilled fish, in addition to burgers, ribs and chicken. The high-energy, whimsical bar program will include jumbo Fishbowl punch and signature Tiki Torch drinks, in addition to dozens of frozen cocktails, beer and wine. For resort guests or locals looking for late-night entertainment, Half Cracked will offer a nightly lineup of live music performances.



Seating Capacity: 200

Level Blue Rooftop Pool Bar & Bites

Location: 8 th Floor of Main Resort Tower

This exclusive adults-only rooftop experience overlooking Charlotte Harbor will serve fun and exciting specialty cocktails and a menu offering fresh, lighter fare to quench any appetite. With awe-inspiring 360-degree views this rooftop experience will be the perfect setting for sunset.



Seating Capacity: 125 pool lounge chairs and 100 dining area

Reflections Pool Complex

Location: Elevated Ground Level off the Promenade Walkway adjacent to Main Tower



The Reflections Pool tropical oasis will boast bayside views of Charlotte Harbor with comfortable lounge chairs and cabanas. Guests will be pampered on the pool deck, where they can soak in the sun and grab refreshing frozen cocktails, signature drinks or ice cold bottled and draft beers. Small bites and lunch will also be available to order from lounge chairs, or guests can dine in the air-conditioned Waterside Table Restaurant & Bar while enjoying open-air views of the pool and the adjacent harbor.



Seating Capacity: 350 pool lounge chairs and 9 cabanas

Reflections Bar

Location: Ground Level Reflections Pool



Reflections Bar will be the perfect place for guests to walk up and grab refreshing frozen cocktails, signature drinks or bottled beers. Bar top or poolside seating will be available for guests who are looking to catch a game on the TVs, grab a bite, or to relax and enjoy the music and tropical views.



Seating Capacity: 75

Waterside Table Restaurant + Bar

Location: Ground Level of Building Adjacent to Reflections Pool



Located between the pool Oasis and the Charlotte Harbor, Waterside Table will be a place to grab refreshing frozen cocktails, signature drinks, ice cold bottle or draft beers. Guests can sit at the bar or dine in the air-conditioned restaurant, boasting an elevated open-air view of the pool and harbor. The menu will offer fresh coastal poolside fare, shared plates, fish tacos, Angus burgers and salads.



Seating Capacity: 175

Harbor Yards Food Hall

Location: Main Resort Tower adjacent to Lobby



The 25,000 square foot Harbor Yards Food Hall will be Sunseeker Resort's culinary centerpiece with 11 unique wholly owned and branded concepts open for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring: Riverfront Roast coffee; Brick + Daisy wine bar and cocktails; Chartisan charcuterie, cheese and antipasti; Sweet Shine patisserie and dessert bar; Arezzo craft pizza kitchen; Taqueria Puerto coastal cantina; Kinderhook raw bar and crab company; Saddle Creek classic American favorites; Daikon Asian kitchen, noodle and sushi; Charlotte Parlor gelato and creperie; and Copper Cask beer garden and custom cocktails. This one-of-a-kind food emporium is united by superb attention to detail, chef-crafted recipes, and high quality of food and drink. The dining area will offer both indoor social gathering seating and outdoor patios. Additional highlights will include visually stimulating food displays and interactive open kitchens where chefs will prepare food in front of your eyes.

Seating Capacity: 650

"The culinary experience at Sunseeker is the foundation of our resort. We know how important it is for travelers and the local community to have dining options from approachable and casual to fine and celebratory," says Sunseeker Resorts Senior Vice President Jason Shkorupa. "We bring something truly unique to the market—and the hospitality industry—and we cannot wait to start welcoming guests in October."

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is now accepting guest reservations for stays beginning in October 2023 and is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @SunseekerResorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening October 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot food hall experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor-lead classes, seven retail and market shops and an 18-hole championship-level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @SunseekerResorts and like us on Facebook: @SunseekerResorts.

