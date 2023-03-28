Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Lead the Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market with US$ 14.8 Billion in Revenue by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market was valued at US$ 3.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand rapidly a CAGR of 15.6% between 2023 and 2033. Sales of bladder cancer treatment drugs are expected to reach US$ 14.8 billion by the end of 2033.



Modern methods are being used by several biotech and pharmaceutical companies to create new bladder cancer medications. A vast majority of these are in the pipeline stage.

A medication for urothelial carcinoma developed by Novartis is currently in Phase 3 and is anticipated to be finished by 2025.

CORE-001, a combination medication used in conjunction with pembrolizumab for the treatment of high-grade, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, is now undergoing Phase 2 clinical studies by CG Oncology.

Preclinical testing of UGN-201, UroGen Pharma Inc.'s unique formulation of imiquimod, a toll-like receptor 7 (TLR 7) agonist, is now underway.

Imfinzi + CTx NIAGARA, a medication being developed by AstraZeneca Plc. for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer, is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2023.

Immuno-oncology is the area of cancer research that is most active among all cancer treatments due to its exceptional results. International teams of academics and medical experts are working to create fresh immuno-oncology treatments for a range of tumor types. With immunotherapy, cancer cells can be recognized and attacked by the immune system. It is a field that is currently flourishing as a result of multiple successful trials, some of which have just lately resulted in regulatory bodies all over the world approving new anti-cancer medications.

Few biopharmaceutical companies provide first-line treatments due to immunotherapy's recent developments, and a majority only have approval for a small number of indications.

A majority of medications now under development use distinctive tactics to target cancer at the molecular level, according to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

Around 80% of cancer treatments under development may be first-in-class medicines. A lot of businesses are working to get approval for numerous indications to increase the return on investment of a single molecule. As a result, there is increasing demand for bladder cancer treatment drugs across the world. Key market players are focusing on product innovation & development and creating a combination of different drugs.

For instance:

On 21 December 2022, Astellas Pharma Inc., Seagen Inc., and Merck announced that the FDA has accepted the license application for PADCEV and KEYTRUDA for the use of these two agents in combination for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, drugs for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer accounted for 70.7% share of the market.

Due to the increasing focus of healthcare professionals on treating cancer before it reaches deep inside the musculoskeletal system, the low-grade bladder cancer segment dominated the market with a 69.8% share in 2022.

The chemotherapy segment led the drug type category, accounting for 45.2% market share in 2022.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the distribution channel category with a market share of 46.4% in 2022.

North America topped the list by region with a market share of 46.7% at the end of 2022.

"The market is anticipated to see noteworthy growth over the forecast period the boost in cancer research funding, rising approvals of novel drugs, and rising cancer treatment costs," according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key market participants such as Teva Pharmaceuticals and Urogen Pharma who are manufacturing and bringing new products into their portfolios are prioritizing product approvals, expansion, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

In August 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical company Alvotech announced a collaboration to increase their sales in the U.S.

On 29 March 2022, UroGen announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for UGN-301 (zalifrelimab) intravesical solution in recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on the

Cancer type (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer and muscle-invasive bladder cancer),

(non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer and muscle-invasive bladder cancer), Cancer grade (low-grade bladder cancer and high-grade bladder cancer),

(low-grade bladder cancer and high-grade bladder cancer), Drug type [immunotherapy (bacillus calmette-guerin, avelumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and others),

[immunotherapy (bacillus calmette-guerin, avelumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and others), Chemotherapy (mitomycin c, docetaxel, paclitaxel, cisplatin, others)

(mitomycin c, docetaxel, paclitaxel, cisplatin, others) Targeted therapy (erdafitinib, enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, sacituzumab govitecan, and others)],

(erdafitinib, enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, sacituzumab govitecan, and others)], Distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

