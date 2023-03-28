Blue Line Aviation Announces Large Aircraft Order and Expansion to Florida

Blue Line Aviation announces a signed purchase agreement with Piper Aviation for fifty-five (55) aircraft with an option for sixty (60) more, and a new flight school location in Winter Haven, Florida.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Line Aviation, a fast growing flight school in North Carolina announces a signed purchase agreement with Piper Aircraft for fifty-five (55) aircraft and an option for sixty (60) more. This is the largest single order of aircraft ever placed by Blue Line Aviation.

The long-term agreement includes a full diversification of Blue Line's existing single- and multi-engine fleet with both Archer TXs and Seminoles.

"Blue Line has a track record of delivering results and relies on our partners to help us do so," said Trey Walters, founder of Blue Line Aviation. "Expanding our fleet partnership to Piper is a step towards reliably expanding our fleet rapidly to serve more students. We are further excited to be purchasing American made airplanes built in the great state of Florida, which we will soon be calling home."

Beginning in June 2023, Blue Line Aviation students will have the opportunity to train at a new location in Winter Haven, Florida at Winter Haven Regional Airport near Orlando. This expansion will provide a temporary campus for our operations while we seek a permanent development solution. This new location will allow Blue Line to grow more rapidly to help meet the unprecedented demand for pilots as well as allow Blue Line to overcome space and operational limitations at its North Carolina location. Further development announcements are expected in the coming months. This announcement comes only weeks after Blue Line announced plans to immediately cease all investment in their previously announced expansion in Johnston County.

"Florida represents an exciting opportunity to partner with a local government, airport, and state who share in our vision of excellence, growth, accountability and love for aviation," says Adam Walters, President of Blue Line Aviation. "We will take the lessons learned from our past 10 years in business and use this to propel us into the future as the continued leader in flight training."

Deliveries of Blue Line Aviation's new Archer TX aircraft will begin in the second half of 2023 and Seminoles in 2024. The expansion of Blue Line's existing fleet to add Pipers will take place over the next four years.

"This order signifies our continued investment into providing the very best for our students," said Adam Walters, President of Blue Line Aviation. "Piper is a staple in the flight training industry and brings with them an unparalleled history and commitment to supporting large fleet operators. By having a diverse fleet of modern aircraft we will be better prepared to support our flight operations and ensure that our fleet will remain the gold standard for quality and reliability."

Blue Line is no stranger to large aircraft orders. In 2021, Blue Line inked a deal with Diamond Aircraft for up to 100 aircraft, quickly becoming one of Diamond's largest aircraft buyers. The deal with Piper helps add fleet diversity and improve reliability.

Blue Line Aviation is best known for its Career Pilot Program, a career-driven program that takes students from zero experience to Career Pilot in as little as six months.

For more information about Blue Line Aviation, please visit www.bluelineaviation.com

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation, established in 2012, is one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In as few as five and a half months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. Schedule a tour of our new state-of-the-art facility (located at 3149B Swift Creek Road, Smithfield, North Carolina) and let your new career take flight. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website, find us on social media, or contact Ashley Tucker, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at (919) 578-3713 ext. 305.

