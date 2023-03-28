Identity Review's Prestigious Student Fellowship will be Selecting 10 Gen-Z Leaders

The Identity Review Think Tank Fellowship opens applications for its fourth year of fellows.

The Think Tank Fellowship from Identity Review is a highly selective program that is committed to nurturing exceptional emerging Gen-Z leaders from diverse backgrounds. With a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding fellows are admitted each year. Previous fellows have come from Stanford, Princeton and Yale – and gone on to achieve incredible success in web3, finance, government, tech, and other fields, starting their own ventures and becoming recognized leaders in their industries.

The program looks for creative curiosity, intellectual rigor and leadership success. The fellowship is more selective than most elite universities, receiving 100s of applicants each year but admitting no more than 10 per class.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The fellowship starts with an annual retreat featuring masterminds, networking opportunities, and engaging experiences. Throughout the year, fellows access the members-only community, including engaging workshops and speaker series. Fellows collaborate on exciting research projects, gain access to job opportunities, and have private fireside sessions with successful mentors and founders.

Over the last four years, the Think Tank Fellowship has offered a launchpad for the next generation of leaders by offering a transformative experience to exceptional emerging adults from unique backgrounds. Alumni have already secured prestigious jobs in web3, finance, government, tech, raised funding for their own ventures, and become recognized leaders in their fields.

"The Identity Review fellowship fosters a genuine community of ambitious, daring young people creating massive impact – and lifelong friendships. It's a golden network that supports you wherever you go," shares Kevin Lu, Founding Program Director.

To be considered for the program, applicants must have a unique combination of qualities, including demonstrated leadership skills, high intellectual ability, and high emotional intelligence. Many are already enrolled in a top-tier university, possess excellent communication skills, work collaboratively, and demonstrate creative and innovative thinking.

Applicants who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply to become a part of the exclusive student fellowship program and join a community of exceptional young leaders.

APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN

Applications are now open for emerging young leaders. Complete the application here.

Take note that applications are reviewed on a rolling basis until the cohort is finalized, which may be before the deadline.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005372/en/