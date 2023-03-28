Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,129 in the last 365 days.

Finding for Recovery of $3,815 Issued Against Former Director of the Brilliance School Over Unsupported Expenses

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $3,815 was issued Tuesday against a former school director for improper debit card purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The issue was included in a financial audit of The Brilliance School in Cuyahoga County (formerly the Hope Academy for Autism in Trumbull County) covering financial activities from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

Former Director Kimberly Clinkscale is liable for repayment on multiple transactions, which had no supporting documentation. According to auditors, “Without supporting documentation, proper public purpose could not be determined.”

The audit included multiple findings and management letter citations and noted the school was in financial distress. A copy of the full report is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

 

You just read:

Finding for Recovery of $3,815 Issued Against Former Director of the Brilliance School Over Unsupported Expenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more