Finding for Recovery of $3,815 Issued Against Former Director of the Brilliance School Over Unsupported Expenses

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $3,815 was issued Tuesday against a former school director for improper debit card purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The issue was included in a financial audit of The Brilliance School in Cuyahoga County (formerly the Hope Academy for Autism in Trumbull County) covering financial activities from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

Former Director Kimberly Clinkscale is liable for repayment on multiple transactions, which had no supporting documentation. According to auditors, “Without supporting documentation, proper public purpose could not be determined.”

The audit included multiple findings and management letter citations and noted the school was in financial distress. A copy of the full report is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

