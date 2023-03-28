Celebrate Missouri trees through Arbor Days in April

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to celebrate the value of Missouri trees and forests during Arbor Days in April by planting native trees and practicing proper tree care.

Missouri Arbor Day is Friday, April 7. Missouri has been observing the state's official Arbor Day on the first Friday in April since 1886 when the General Assembly declared that day be set aside for the appreciation and planting of trees. National Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday of April, which is April 28 for 2023.

Get information on backyard tree care – including types of trees for urban and other landscapes, selecting the right tree for the right place, planting tips, watering and pruning info, and more – at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care.

MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking offers a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, and wildlife food and cover. Orders are accepted to April 15. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/seedlings.

Communities around the state also hold local Arbor Day activities. For more information on Arbor Day and Missouri's Tree City USA communities, visit the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org/.

Missouri forests cover about one-third of the state and provide outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, natural beauty, and watersheds for stream and rivers. Spending time in Missouri forests can provide a natural health benefit, too. Exposure to nature contributes to your physical well-being, reducing your blood pressure and heart rate, relieving stress, and boosting your energy level. Get more information at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/forest-care.