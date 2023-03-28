Submit Release
MDC offers free crappie fishing workshop April 8 at Lee’s Summit

Kansas City, Mo. – Crappie are a popular sportfish for anglers because simple fishing methods with catch them and they make excellent table fare. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free crappie fishing workshop from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8, at the James A. Reed Memorial Conservation Area at Lee’s Summit. This workshop will include both classroom instruction and then actual fishing for crappie with help from instructors. MDC will provide all tackle and bait.

The workshop will begin at MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office classroom at the Reed Area. John Rittel, MDC community conservation assistant, will discuss crappie fishing methods, tackle, and lure presentation techniques. Then participants and instructors will move to one of the lakes at the Reed Area and fish for crappie. A fishing permit is not required while participating in the workshop.

This workshop is open to participants ages 8 and older. But all youths must be accompanied by an adult registered for the workshop. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qk.

To learn more about crappie fishing in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4JA.

