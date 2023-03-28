Renee Daniels Named Global Head of Recruitment and HR at KMK Consulting Inc.

97% of KMK Employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company
MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc., a leading provider of strategic support and consultancy to the pharmaceutical industry for more than two decades, proudly welcomes Renee Daniels as their new Global Head of Recruitment and HR.
With a glittering 15-year career in HR operations and expertise across various aspects, including recruitment, talent management, and organization design, Renee is primed to elevate KMK's recruitment team to new heights. To amplify the company’s global footprint, she will be working closely with key business stakeholders, tapping into invaluable industry talent, and catering to in-demand skillset needs.
Over the last fifteen years, Renee has been significantly involved in executing recruiting strategies for pharmaceutical, CRO, and Biotech companies. Her expertise lies in transforming organizational performance by re-engineering workflows and training, to better meet overarching goals and strengthen performance quality. Most recently, she played a pivotal role as a Global Talent Acquisition Director at CYTEL, a company dedicated to providing statistical software and advanced analytics for clinical trial design and execution, where she spearheaded strategic planning and executed transformative talent acquisition for key business units.
"I am excited about this opportunity to make a positive contribution to recruitment and HR, bringing together the many parts of my previous experiences to partner with the KMK team,” Renee says. “I’m looking forward to taking a strategic approach to leading and partnering with all stakeholders to support business operations and expansion.”
Renee is an outstanding HR virtuoso with a keen talent for navigating complex litigation risks, ensuring compliance with internal and legal procedures, empathically dealing with grievances and orchestrating seamless transitions across organizations. Her unmatched expertise in crafting HR services, policies, and programs has been further bolstered by her prestigious Executive MBA from the University of North Carolina.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Insights, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either an onshore presence or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, that delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
