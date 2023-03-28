Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market is expanding rapidly due to laboratory diagnosis rapid growth | Abbott

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) are highly sensitive and specific techniques that allow for the detection and quantification of nucleic acids in samples. They are widely used in research to study gene expression, genetic variation, and infectious diseases, and in clinical diagnostics for the detection of pathogens and genetic disorders. Advancements in technology are also contributing to the growth of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market. The development of high-throughput sequencing platforms and the integration of PCR technology with other analytical techniques, such as microarrays and next-generation sequencing, have expanded the range of applications for these techniques and increased their accuracy and efficiency.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a widely used technique in molecular biology that allows for the amplification of a specific DNA sequence. PCR uses a DNA polymerase enzyme, primers, and thermal cycles to amplify the DNA sequence of interest. PCR can create unlimited copies of DNA from a single strand, which is useful for a variety of applications, including research, diagnostics, and forensics. PCR is less prone to cross-contamination when conducted in automated thermal cyclers because the reaction is contained in individual tubes or wells.

This research contains in-depth information on digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Digital PCR is a newer technology that partitions a sample into many individual reactions, allowing for the absolute quantification of DNA or RNA. qPCR, also known as real-time PCR, monitors the amplification of DNA during the PCR reaction in real-time, allowing for the relative quantification of DNA or RNA.

The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

Detail Segmentation:

By Technology:

• Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

• Digital PCR (dPCR)

By Product Type:

• Reagents and Consumables

• Instruments

By Application:

• Clinical

• Pathogen Testing

• Oncology Testing

• Blood Screening

• Others

• Research

• Forensic

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Scope of the report:

The Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is analysed into segments based on product range, application scope, and geographic location. Each sector, region, and country’s market share, growth rate, and valuation are also included. Driving factors, restraining factors, and future trends that are projected to aid revenue inflow in the approaching years by segment and region are also included in the publication.

Competitive Landscape:

The study includes a concise summary of the major industry participants and contributors in order to reply to various requests from customers and readers. Customers will also find important indicators in this report that have a large impact on the growth of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market, such as the supplier environment and recent competition intensity. The research seeks to assist key stakeholders in numerous strategic decisions and critical investment goals by conducting an extensive analysis of manufacturers, producers, distributors, and dealers. The study of significant firms and their production figures, percentage splits, market shares, product industry breakdowns, and growth rates are based on secondary and validated primary sources.

Objectives of the Report:

• Research and forecast the size of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market in terms of both value and volume.

• Estimate market shares for major segments of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

• To highlight how the market for Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) is developing in different parts of the world.

• To investigate and analyze micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market, as well as their prospects and individual growth patterns.

• To provide exact and helpful information on the elements influencing the rise of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) .

• To give an in-depth analysis of key business strategies employed by major firms in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market, such as research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate over the analysis period.

• Key elements that promote and hinder market growth.

• Market’s leading merchants and providers.

• Each organisation undergoes a thorough SWOT analysis.

• PEST analysis broken down per region.

• Existing vendors’ opportunities and risks in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) industry.

• Leading players have adopted strategic efforts.

Table Of Content:

1. Market Overview

¤ Research Objective and Assumption

¤ Research Objectives

¤ Assumptions

¤ Abbreviations

2. Market Preview

¤ Report Description

¤ Market Definition and Scope

¤ Executive Summary

• Market Snippet, By Function

• Market Snippet, By Application

• Market Snippet, By Region

¤ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

¤ Market Dynamics

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Market Opportunities

• Regulatory Scenario

• Industry Trend

• Merger and Acquisitions

• New system Launch/Approvals

• Value Chain Analysis

• Porter’s Analysis

• PEST Analysis

Continue…

