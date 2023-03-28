Law Offices of Willie Powells III Urges Safety During 2023 NCAA March Madness Weekend in Houston

The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III, Houston Personal Injury Attorneys

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Houston gears up to host the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game, the Law Offices of Willie Powells III, a premier law firm specializing in personal injury cases and complex litigation, is urging residents and visitors alike to stay safe and sober if driving during the festivities.

With thousands of people expected to flock to Houston for the event, there will be an increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, making road safety a top priority. The firm is offering several tips on how to avoid drunk driving and its potentially devastating consequences:

- Always have a sober designated driver when going out with friends.

- Avoid drinking when alone to minimize risks behind the wheel.

- Use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft to arrange safe transportation.

- Consider staying overnight at a friend or family member's house if you've been drinking.

The firm also reminds the public that state and local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols during the championship weekend to ensure safety on the roads. At last year’s Final Four weekend, impaired drivers caused hundreds of alcohol-related crashes, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities.

As the use of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft continues to grow, it is essential for both passengers and drivers to prioritize safety during rides. The Law Offices of Willie Powells III would like to remind everyone that although rideshare apps provide a convenient alternative to driving under the influence, they can still be involved in accidents.

Rideshare accidents can result from various factors, such as driver distraction, speeding, or even other impaired drivers on the road. In the unfortunate event that you or a loved one are seriously injured in a car accident, rideshare accident or hit by a drunk driver, the Law Offices of Willie Powells III emphasizes the importance of contacting a personal injury attorney immediately.

Dial 911, get a formal accident report from the police, take down witness information, and gather any available evidence that suggests the driver is impaired. It is crucial to seek the assistance of a knowledgeable personal injury attorney to help you navigate the complexities of rideshare liability and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve

About the Law Offices of Willie Powells III:

Willie D. Powells III is Houston’s choice for bold, experience, and compassionate legal services. He and his team have helped clients throughout Texas get the maximum compensation for their injuries after an accident.

Willie D. Powells III represents clients who have been injured in a wide range of accidents, including:

- Car Accidents

- Drunk Driving Accidents

- Catastrophic Injury Cases

- Motorcycle Accidents

- Workplace Injuries

- Wrongful Death Claims

You can read more about the firm or schedule a free consultation online. As Houston's Premier Law Firm, they are dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation and are always open to accepting new clients.