VinFast celebrates expansion into western France

VIETNAM, March 28 -

HÀ NỘI – VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, has opened its latest store in Rennes, marking its foray into the western region of France.

This move is part of VinFast's expansion strategy into European markets, with its next stores expected to be launched in Montpellier, Aix-En-Provence, and other major French cities.

The VinFast store in Rennes, located in a prime location alongside other auto brands, aims to increase the company's brand presence and attract potential customers.

The store will feature products and in-car smart features, with personalised services provided by knowledgeable product experts.

VinFast seeks to build strong connections and trust with French customers through its retail and service network.

The modern and elegantly designed VinFast store in Rennes draws inspiration from the natural wonders of Việt Nam. Customers can explore the electric vehicle lineup, starting with the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUV models. Later, the VF 6 and VF 7 models will also be displayed.

VinFast has already established its presence in major European cities, including Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam.

With the opening of the Rennes store, VinFast now has three stores in France and plans to continue expanding its retail and service network throughout the country. Customers can visit the VinFast store at 3 Rue des Mesliers, Rennes. VNS