Days Inns - Canada Awarded with Franchisees' Choice Designation for Third Year Running

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada, one of the country's leading hotel chains, has been recognized as a recipient of the 2023 Franchisees' Choice Designation by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). Now in its 13th year, the annual Franchisees' Choice Designation Program recognized Days Inns - Canada for their accomplishments in franchise service.

"We are delighted to be honoured with the Franchisees' Choice Designation by the CFA for the third consecutive year," said Irwin Prince, President & COO of Days Inns - Canada. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our franchisees is unwavering, and this recognition is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of our team of hospitality professionals."

The Franchisees' Choice Designation is awarded to franchise systems that demonstrate excellence in franchisee satisfaction. It is based on the results of an independent survey conducted by the Canadian Franchise Association, in which franchisees rate their franchisor in areas such as leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations, and the franchisor-franchisee relationship.

For more information about Franchisees' Choice Designation and a complete list of winners, visit GalaAwards.

The Days Inn by Wyndham brand consists of over 105 independently owned & operated hotels in Canada. For more information or hotel reservations, visit daysinn.ca.

-30-

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

Attachments

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com