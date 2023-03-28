67-Year-Old Founder of Ponce De Leon Health Achieves ‘Longevity Escape Velocity’ with Rejuvant

/EIN News/ -- FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevity escape velocity is a phenomenon in which your life expectancy improves at a faster rate than you are aging. For example, by increasing the life expectancy of a person at any age by two years in any given year, there could be the possibility of living forever. While this may seem difficult to achieve through rigorous exercise and a strict diet, Tom Weldon , the founder and CEO of Ponce de Leon Health , has accomplished longevity escape velocity with one supplement, his own Rejuvant .



Weldon reached longevity escape velocity after taking Rejuvant for just two and a half years, meaning that the reversal of his biological age began exceeding the increase of his chronologic age. Now at the chronological age of 67, his biological age has dropped to 47. While chronologic age counts the years a person has lived, biologic age measures how old your cells and tissues are acting based on physiological factors.

Weldon developed Rejuvant to help cells maintain a healthy metabolism, while maintaining a youthful epigenetic state. In a study published in the journal Aging , Rejuvant has shown to decrease biological age by an average of eight years after taking the dietary supplement for approximately seven months.

“I may be one of the first people to ever measurably demonstrate the achievement of reaching longevity escape velocity in this timeframe, which is quite remarkable,” said Weldon. “This doesn’t mean I have become immortal, however, it suggests that perhaps a tipping point does exist, where enough epigenetic remodeling has occurred to begin growing younger, faster than one grows older. Clearly there are additional benefits to taking Rejuvant beyond what we had initially imagined.”

The idea of reversing biological age has become a popular topic with many leaders in the longevity space, who tout defying their own age. But the regimen they keep to accomplish this feat involves taking a massive number of supplements, eating a strict and clean diet, and partaking in intense exercise routines that include extreme activities, such as cold-water plunges. Weldon’s approach is unique in that the only major change he made to reduce his biological age was taking two pills of Rejuvant each day. While he does get the recommended eight-to-nine hours of sleep each night, Weldon’s exercise routine is more realistic, going for a walk three times a week and using weights once per week. When it comes to diet, Weldon says he eats whatever he wants, even indulging in fast food occasionally and enjoying a glass of wine several nights per week. Aside from Rejuvant, the only other supplement he takes is a vitamin B complex.



“I have noticed several physical changes after taking Rejuvant such as improvements in hair, skin tone, endurance, focus and increased energy,” said Weldon. “These are just anecdotal improvements in my health, not anything we demonstrated in a randomized clinical trial, but ones that I noticed in my personal experience. Everyone’s results may be different.”

Rejuvant uses a patent-pending, timed-release formulation of CaAKG (calcium alpha-ketoglutarate) plus vitamin A for men and vitamin D for women to reduce biological age. Medical experts say delaying aging could help offset chronic diseases, maintain functional capacity, and reduce complications due to infectious diseases.



TruAge DNA methylation (DNAm) test is an at-home, saliva-based biological age test, included at no cost, with a monthly subscription of Rejuvant . It is the same test Weldon uses to measure his biological age. Created by TruMe , an independent laboratory, TruAge uses a proprietary algorithm developed by analyzing DNA methylation data from multiple sources, and validated against a widely used, peer reviewed and published DNAm-based biological age clock.



Through Ponce de Leon Health’s scientific research at Buck Institute for Research on Aging, it was discovered that there was a gender specific response to CaAKG, so specific formulations for men and women were created to optimize outcomes. It is recommended that both men and women take two tablets of Rejuvant each day to obtain similar results to the TruMe participants. The authors from the Aging study also suggest that ongoing supplementation is needed to maintain the benefits of reducing biological age. Learn more at: https://rejuvant.com .

