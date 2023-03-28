Medical Aesthetics Market Size to Hit USD 39.1 Billion by 2030 at 11.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Medical Aesthetics Market Size and Share Analysis By Product (Facial Aesthetic, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices), Technology (Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology & Cosmetic Centers), Competitive Market Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Aesthetics Market Information by Product, Technology, End User - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued worth USD 13.9 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 39.1 billion by 2030 at 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

The products that are available in the current market are both user-friendly and technologically advanced that will help the companies to expand and benefit the target audience that is available in the global scenario. Aesthetics is a branch of medicine that focuses on enhancing patients' physical beauty. Aesthetic medicine is a subspecialty of medicine that aims to make patients seem better on the outside. Enhancing the appearance of the skin is the aim of aesthetic training. Items available today are technologically sophisticated and user-friendly, which will help businesses expand and benefit consumers worldwide.

Medical Aesthetics Market Competitive Outlook

There are numerous local and foreign businesses competing in the highly fragmented aesthetic medicine market. A stringent regulatory approval procedure, however, makes it difficult for new products to enter the market. Rapid technological advancement and acceptance of new gadgets for better treatment are the main factors influencing the competitiveness. Leading companies have made mergers and acquisitions a major component of their market share retention strategies. The prominent players of the medical aesthetics market are as follows:

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 39.1 Billion CAGR 11.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Technology and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing demand for beauty treatments and other anti-aging-related cosmetic procedures The rising need to appear younger and visible positive effects

Medical Aesthetics Market Trends

Drivers

The rising popularity of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, the rising demand among the elderly, the growing public awareness of cosmetic procedures, the availability of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly products, and the rising interest in aesthetic treatments among men are some of the major factors propelling the growth of this market. The development of novel aesthetic devices by manufacturers has resulted in a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures in recent years. In the upcoming years, for instance, it is anticipated that the launch of technologically improved goods, such as non-invasive body contouring systems that use fat freezing technology, would generate attractive potential for market expansion.

Medical cosmetic procedures have skyrocketed in popularity during the past ten years. Demand is increasing at an alarming rate due to the expansion in the number of service providers, such as doctors and surgeons, who are assisting patients by favoring invasive and noninvasive cosmetic surgeries over more traditional ways. These procedures provide a number of advantages, such as less recovery time, less scarring, and higher quality of life. These techniques also cost less money.

The medical aesthetics market has enormous potential, and developing nations like Brazil, Mexico, and China are grabbing a sizable share of it. The demand in these nations, as well as in India, is being driven by the expansion of the over-20 population and increased awareness of medical tourism. The number of medical experts available to the general people has increased as a result of the rise in individual affluence.

Restraints

The biggest barrier preventing the market from developing, however, continues to be the possibility for widespread unexpected repercussions from medical cosmetic procedures. Patients should be advised of a variety of dangers and possible outcomes before starting treatment.

COVID-19 Analysis

The coronavirus pandemic's effects on society have led to considerable changes in social standards, commercial practices, and market systems. The detrimental effects of the pandemic do not exclude the medical aesthetics sector. Demand has decreased as a result of hospitals and clinics concentrating on treating individuals with coronavirus. However, the epidemic has caused significant changes in people's basic habits, which have led to a preference shift toward healthier and cozier activities. Governments all over the world are taking steps to lessen the pandemic's chances of spreading and restore normalcy, including both permanent and temporary lockdowns.

The ratio of optimistic assessments is declining, and specialists are going back to their areas of expertise, thus it seems like locking down the area and putting severe functional limits on it is working as intended. The top businesses in the medical aesthetics market will invest more in R&D during the forecast period, which ends in 2030, to develop new goods and services that will help them better serve their target market's needs. The time spent on Zoom calls has increased as a result of remote employment, nevertheless. People are very conscious of their physical appearance. The demand for cosmetic surgery has skyrocketed as a result, with Botox being one of the most often chosen operations. Over the past few months, interest in invasive operations has decreased while interest in non-invasive procedures has surged.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By product

The cosmetic implant segment is expected to drive the market over the review period.

By technology

The minimally invasive segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR.

By end-user

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to record the highest market value over the review period.

Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Analysis

Trends suggest that for the historic projection period ending in 2019, North America was the primary driver of global economic growth. The region is expected to keep growing for the foreseeable future. This is because of the region's well-developed healthcare system, as well as consumer awareness and disposable income. During the course of the assessment period, technological improvements are also anticipated to fuel the market. By 2030, the presence of significant regional market participants is anticipated to further the market's expansion.

However, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific area will develop at the quickest CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The market is benefiting greatly from the growing tourism spending as a result. The medical aesthetics market has grown rapidly in Asia and the Pacific due to a number of causes. They include strong domestic economies, the region's aggressive marketing campaigns by big U.S. and European businesses, the rise of medical tourism, and the rising desire for aesthetic procedures among both locals and visitors. Its predicted strong market increase over the remaining portion of the forecast period is primarily being driven by consumers' increasing awareness of and interest in procedures. The initiatives made to boost local economies and the marketing strategies used by well-established market participants are other important elements. Also, the market stands to gain significantly from the rising funding for medical travel.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

