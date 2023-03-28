London House Orlando Returns to Private Club Status

London House Orlando

London House announces its return to a private members-only club.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London House, an exclusive social club and restaurant, has returned to private club status. Renowned for its impeccable service and iconic culinary concepts, London House aims to enrich members through high-end dining, luxury amenities, and exclusive social events.

As a member of London House, you can expect to experience the following:

●Luxurious dining experience with butler service and a live DJ each evening

●The Bond Room nightclub (formerly the Drawing Room), operating 10 pm – 2 am on weekends, features extravagant light shows, VIP lounge seating, and a separate DJ booth. It is open to the public on weekends with reservations and a cover charge with preference given to members for reserved seating

●Lounge modifications include high tops to offer a more casual dining experience which is also open to the Bond Room

●The Drawing Room will be moving next door and will be transformed to the Drawing Room Cigar Club which is currently under construction

●Regular events are scheduled for enjoyment by the members

●Operating hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11 am to Midnight, Friday & Saturday 11 am to 2 am, and Sunday 11 am to 10 pm

●Culinary menus include lunch, dinner, late-night ‘snack’ menu, and Sunday brunch

Members of London House can expect the finest culinary options in Central Florida. The elegantly crafted menu of British & European-inspired cuisine features premium steaks, best-in-class seafood, and innovative savory entrees that will impress every member at the table. London House’s expert mixologists have designed a selection of classically inspired crafted cocktails to complement the beautiful bar and lounge. In addition to enjoying the multiple dining and lounge areas, members are invited to dine in the beautiful ambiance of the outdoor patios. The London House team offers premier experiences curated to make London House membership a must-have for the residents of Central Florida and beyond.

As a private club, London House now offers an array of membership tiers to its discerning clientele, including the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and Corporate Memberships. These memberships are designed to cater to members’ specific needs and preferences and provide exclusive access to the club’s amenities.

To learn more about membership, inquiries can be sent to membership@londonhouse.life.