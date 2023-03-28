Expanding Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Promising Growth Opportunities and Market Share Projections to 2027

Lung Cancer Surgery Market size, share

Revolutionizing Lung Cancer Treatment: Advancements in Surgery Market Offer Hope for Patients

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒕𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒔𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏 & 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒔 𝑬𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑳𝑶𝑵 𝑪𝑰𝑹𝑪𝑼𝑳𝑨𝑹™ 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒍, 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒄, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒍𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕."

Lung cancer is a fatal disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Also known as lung carcinoma, this condition is characterized by uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the lung tissues. Risk factors for lung cancer include smoking, exposure to carcinogens, and other environmental toxins. Primary lung cancer, which originates in the lungs, and secondary lung cancer, which spreads to the lungs from other parts of the body, are the two types of lung cancer.

Diagnosing lung cancer involves conducting a biopsy using CT-guidance or bronchoscopy. Once diagnosed, the next step is to determine the appropriate treatment, which often includes lung cancer surgery. This surgical procedure involves removing cancerous tissue from the lung.

The type of lung cancer surgery performed is determined by the size and location of the tumor. Non-small cell lung cancer, in particular, may be treated with surgical intervention. However, it's important to note that lung cancer surgery is often a complex procedure that requires specialized expertise.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

 Accuray

 Covidien

 BSD Medical

 Richard Wolf GMBH

 Angiodynamics

 Siemens Healthcare

 Neomend

 Olympus Corp.

 Ethicon Endo surgery

 Trokamed GMBH

 Scanlan International

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞

Lung cancer is a major public health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. As the global population continues to age, and with rising levels of air pollution and smoking habits, the prevalence of lung cancer is on the rise. This has resulted in an increased demand for lung cancer surgery, which is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

One of the major driving factors for the lung cancer surgery market is the increasing prevalence and incidence of lung cancer, particularly among the elderly population. This is further fueled by the rising healthcare expenditure and heavy investment in research laboratories. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, particularly in developed countries, are also boosting the progress of the lung cancer surgery market.

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at an increased risk for lung cancer, which is contributing to the growing demand for lung cancer surgery. Additionally, genetic inheritance and exposure to carcinogenic substances such as asbestos, arsenic, tobacco, and radiation also increase the risk of lung cancer, further driving the growth of the lung cancer surgery market.

𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2020-2027 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Based on the product type, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical devices, endosurgical equipment, and monitoring or visualizing equipment. The surgical devices segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to their wide application in lung cancer surgery.

On the basis of surgery, the market is segmented into robotic surgery, thoracotomy, video-assisted surgery, percutaneous surgery, and endobronchial surgery. Among these, video-assisted surgery is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its minimally invasive nature and reduced recovery time.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty cancer care centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the availability of advanced infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the high prevalence of lung cancer and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable government initiatives.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current size of the lung cancer surgery market and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the lung cancer surgery market globally?

3. What are the different types of lung cancer surgeries and how do they differ from each other?

4. Which product type is expected to dominate the lung cancer surgery market, and why?

5. What are the major end users of the lung cancer surgery market, and which one is expected to witness the highest growth?

6. How does the lung cancer surgery market vary across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA?

7. Who are the key players operating in the lung cancer surgery market and what are their market strategies?

8. What are the major challenges faced by the lung cancer surgery market and how are they being addressed?

9. What are the most common risk factors for lung cancer and how can they be mitigated?

10. How is technological advancement helping in the growth of the lung cancer surgery market, and what are the major trends in this area?

