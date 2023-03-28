Urban Farming Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects AeroFarms, Sasaki, Altius Farms

Stay up to date with Urban Farming Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published Edition on Urban Farming market by HTFMI study evaluates the future growth potential of the Urban Farming market and provides information and useful statistics on the market structure and size. The report aims to provide market information and strategic insights to help policy makers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Furthermore, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Keywords market along with fundamental drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players like AeroFarms (United States), Plenty (United States), GP Solutions (Germany), Growing Greens (United States), Iron Ox (United States), Upward Farms (United States), Vertical roots (United States), Bright Farm (United States), Smallhold (United States), Sasaki (United States), Altius Farms (United States).
The Urban Farming market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Urban Farming Market Overview:
The urban farming market refers to the practice of growing food and other crops in urban or suburban areas, often on rooftops, balconies, or in indoor settings. This practice is gaining popularity as people become more interested in locally sourced, sustainable, and organic produce. Urban farming can also help to reduce food waste, increase food security, and improve urban landscapes. The market includes a range of activities, including vertical farming, hydroponics, and aquaponics. It is a growing industry, with many startups and established companies offering innovative solutions for urban agriculture. The global urban farming market is expected to continue its rapid growth due to increasing demand for locally grown produce, rising urbanization, and advancements in technology.
Market Trends:
• Vertical farming involves growing crops in stacked layers, often in controlled indoor environments. This approach can increase crop yields while using less water and land.
• Hydroponics and aquaponics involve growing crops in water rather than soil, using nutrient-rich solutions or fish waste to fertilize the plants. These methods can be highly efficient and sustainable.
• Modular farming systems, such as shipping container farms or rooftop greenhouses, can provide flexible and scalable solutions for urban agriculture.
Market Drivers:
• Consumers are becoming more interested in locally sourced, fresh produce, creating a growing demand for urban farming solutions.
• As the global population becomes increasingly urbanized, there is a growing need for sustainable food systems that can provide fresh produce in urban areas.
• As concerns about climate change and environmental degradation continue to rise, there is growing demand for sustainable food production practices, including urban farming.
Market Opportunities:
• Urban farming can be integrated with smart city initiatives to create more sustainable, livable urban environments.
• Urban farming companies can expand into new markets by developing innovative solutions for specific urban challenges, such as food deserts or polluted areas.
• Urban farming companies can collaborate with local businesses, such as restaurants and grocery stores, to provide fresh, locally sourced produce.
The market is segmented by Global Urban Farming Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Agriculture) by Structure (Indoor, Outdoor) by Frame Type (Corporate, Home Garden, Community, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
SWOT Analysis on Urban Farming Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Urban Farming
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
