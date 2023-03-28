Acoustic Insulation Market Empowering Technical Innovation in Construction Industry with USD 21.2 Billion Growth by 2030

Acoustic Insulation Market Expected to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acoustic insulation is a technique used for reducing, cancelling, or controlling sound and noise levels generated by machines and other sources to improve the environment and meet regulatory requirements. Noise reduction and absorption may both be achieved with sound proofing and acoustic insulating materials. Noise absorption lowers echoes, reverberating, repetition, and reflection by reducing energy of sound waves as they pass through a location.

As per AMR,The acoustic insulation market size was valued at $12,274.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,205.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the acoustic insulation market report include Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.

One of the most difficult aspects of architecture and construction is acoustic design. Major acoustical criteria alter depending on the use of a building or a room, and are centered on sound management across spaces, sound control inside a room, and hearing efficiency in conference rooms and auditoriums. Acoustic insulation systems are turnkey solutions for achieving optimal acoustic quality in buildings. Insulation in buildings is intended to reduce transfer of airborne and structural noise across different rooms.

Key Segments:

By Material -

• Stone Wool

• Glass Wool

• Plastic Foam

• Others

BY SALES CHANNEL -

• In Store

• Online

BY END USER -

• Building Construction

• Industrial

• Transportation

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging acoustic insulation market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on material type, the plastic foam segment dominated the acoustic insulation market share, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the others

segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the building and construction segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

