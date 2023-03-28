Chestnut Hill Technologies Celebrates 6 Year Anniversary

Chestnut Hill Technologies, leading provider of cyber security and IT risk based consulting services

Chestnut Hill Technologies (CHT) marks another year leading the IT industry in advanced software planning, optimization, management, and solutions.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chestnut Hill Technologies (CHT) is proud to be celebrating its 6th year of providing advanced IT services and solutions for companies across the nation. CHT offers their clients all-inclusive services, including technology consulting, management enterprise resource planning (ERP) and assessment, strategy development, and customizable solutions.

Jack McCarthy, Founder of Chestnut Hill Technologies, began his career in information technology over 20 years ago. He realized very early in his career that the IT software solutions and services that were available at the time were inefficient.

Inadequate IT solutions can lead to numerous costly issues for business owners, including wasted resources, internal or external fraud, and company data breaches. Jack McCarthy spent the next several years building his technology consulting firm, Chestnut Hill Technologies, to combat these issues.

CHT provides a full suite of advanced services, including cloud strategy, transition, and management solutions. CHT also completes full assessments to help businesses choose the best solutions for meeting their advanced software needs. CHT also offers evaluation, customization, and optimization of existing software programs. These solutions work with most major platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Snowflake Services, and Microsoft Azure.

As CHT celebrates its sixth anniversary, McCarthy is confident that this celebration is one of many more to come. He shares that this success wouldn’t be possible without his exceptional team of technology experts and consultants. He commends his team for the effort and skill demonstrated throughout the year. McCarthy also thanks his loyal clients who have supported his team by investing in these innovative solutions.

CHT continues to expand and provide an increasing number of businesses with effective, scalable, cloud-based solutions. Any company that is interested in learning more about premier IT consulting services and advanced solutions can visit CHT online or reach out directly by calling 954-928-8281.

More About CHT

Chestnut Hills Technologies is a leading technology consulting firm based out of Boston Massachusetts with offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Atlanta Georgia. The firm employs a team of qualified tech consultants who specialize in scalable solutions for security, enterprise resource planning, robotic process automation, and other advanced software solutions.

CHT is committed to helping businesses across the United States develop, manage, and optimize IT processes.

CHT Industries Served:

- Banking & Capital Markets

- Bio Science & Pharmaceutical

- Consumer Products

- Education

- E-Commerce

- Healthcare

- Hospitality

- Insurance

- Manufacturing

- Transportation