Boost Hardware Relaunches Website With New Homepage And Product Pages

/EIN News/ -- Wayzata, Minnesota, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Hardware has over 15 years of experience in the IT Hardware industry and is an Authorized HP and Dell Partner. The company has the vision to be one of the world’s leading providers of new and refurbished IT Hardware and Solutions.

Boost Hardware has relaunched its website, which features a new informative homepage displaying verified customer reviews, the company’s mission statement, and a variety of useful blog articles aimed to help customers keep track of the latest IT news.

Additionally, Boost Hardware has updated its current product pages by splitting available servers, network, storage, and memory items into separate categories, such as manufacturer or brand, to help improve the useability of the site for its customers.

New, Refurbished, and Hard to Find Server Hardware

Boost Hardware is a highly respected and experienced Enterprise IT hardware and solutions provider that serves customers globally. As one of the leaders in the IT Hardware industry, Boost Hardware’s main goal is to deliver exceptional quality and customer service.

The company offers its customers access to over 2 million servers, networking, storage, and spare parts from some of the leading IT manufacturers in the industry, including IBM, Lenovo, HP, Cisco, Dell, SUN, Brocade, Intel, Nortel, and Seagate, as well as an easy-to-use checkout process.

Boost Hardware is committed to providing its clients with the best customer service and shopping experience by offering competitive pricing across all its products, free same-day shipping, instant, and top-rated customer support, and access to IT Hardware and Solution Experienced Professionals.

Additionally, the company follows a set of 4 core values:

Integrity

Boost Hardware prides itself on being honest and upfront with its customers from the beginning to end of any transaction or experience with strong moral principles and undividedness.

Success

The company strives to accomplish everything its customers ask of them and aims for a purposeful endpoint to get them exactly where they want to be.

Accountability

Boost Hardware holds the highest form of responsibility to its employees, the products they obtain, and their certified suppliers. The company’s decision-making is a very thorough and intense process to ensure all parties involved succeed.

Commitment to Customers

The first step to committing to customers is by providing great customer service and Boost Hardware uses this continuous obligation to offer its customers consistent products and services in order to establish a long-lasting relationship.

Servers, Network, Storage, and Memory

Boost Hardware can help your business with all its server hardware and component needs.

From the latest HPE ProLiant models to the storage and memory that will help boost the efficiency and value of your business.

Boost Hardware procure used and surplus IT hardware from all kinds of organizations that have upgraded their systems, as well as from maintenance companies and lots from MFG’s surplus.

The company guarantees the quality of its equipment and does not buy damaged or recycled equipment, and will never sell anything that hasn’t been fully tested and returned to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory settings.

All of the company’s Certified Refurbished Hardware is tested and cross-referenced to ensure that the model and serial number match and are verified for authenticity, as well as having gone through a rigorous quality control process.

Before any IT hardware equipment is accepted for sale as Certified Refurbished Hardware at Boost Hardware, it is tested to ensure it will meet the company’s official authentic standards. The equipment will also be cleaned and reset, as well as each component being tested numerous times throughout the refurbishment process, ensuring long-term performance and reliability.

Along with refurbished IT equipment, Boost Hardware also has partnerships and direct bulk purchasing power of brand-new storage and networking equipment direct from manufacturers and other organizations. All new IT hardware equipment comes with full MFG warranties whereas Boost Hardware’s refurbished products have a guaranteed 1 year warranty.

More information

To find out more about Boost Hardware and it’s new and refurbished IT Hardware and Solutions, please visit the website at https://boosthardware.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/boost-hardware-relaunches-website-with-new-homepage-and-product-pages/

Boost Hardware 18202 Minnetonka Blvd Wayzata MN 55391 United States 1-888-352-2298 https://boosthardware.com