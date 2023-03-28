Global Demand for Capillary Blood Collection Devices Will Grow At A CAGR of 2.4% Through 2032 | Fact.MR study

Increasing Need for Diagnostic Testing Augmenting Sales of Capillary Blood Collection Devices

The market for capillary blood collection devices is driven by increasing rates of infectious and non-communicable diseases as well as an increase in accidents. A lesser blood sample means a lower danger of contamination, which is another factor driving the demand for capillary blood collection systems.

In the case of young children, capillary blood collection devices are mostly used because it is difficult to collect blood from newborns. Contrary to arterial and venous blood, capillary blood can be drawn from a variety of body parts. Scarring from numerous blood draws in diabetic patients is reduced by employing capillary blood collection devices.

More people are using quick PoC diagnostics and capillary blood collection technology. PoC diagnostics in combination with the capillary blood draw procedure have become the standard testing modality in ambulatory and remote health settings. The method for taking capillary blood has been used most commonly to measure the levels of glucose. It is ideal for home diagnosis and testing because of its ease of use and less invasiveness, which is assisting market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global capillary blood collection devices market is currently valued at US$ 1.8 billion.

Sales of capillary blood collection devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6% through 2027.

Market in Canada is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Demand for stainless steel capillary blood collection devices is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.



“Increasing adoption of plastic capillary blood collection devices, growing acceptance of PoC diagnostics, sharp increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rapid urbanization, antibiotic resistance, and rising initiatives by government organizations for the development of capillary blood collection devices are factors driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Top manufacturers are focused on the development of blood sampling devices to enhance comfort and provide advanced protection to customers. Some of the top market participants have a significant regional presence in terms of operating facilities and distribution networks.

As the demand for routine blood tests increases, key companies are embracing new, innovative technologies to create equipment that people may use themselves.

For instance,

Recently, Greiner Bio-One acquired Vacuette Portugal and Vacuette España. Greiner's blood collection products will have a wider commercial distribution network in Portugal and Spain as a result of this acquisition.



Capillary Blood Collection Devices Industry Research Segments

By Product : Lancets Micro-container Tubes Micro-hematocrit Tubes Warming Devices Others

By Material : Plastic Glass Stainless Steel Ceramic Others

By Application : Whole Blood Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Tests Liver Panel / Liver Profile / Liver Function Tests Plasma / Serum Protein Tests Dried Blood Spot Tests

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Blood Donation Centers Diagnostic Centers Home Diagnosis Pathology Laboratories

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global capillary blood collection devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (lancets, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, others), material (plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, others), application (whole blood, comprehensive metabolic panel tests, liver panel / liver profile / liver function tests, plasma / serum protein tests, dried blood spot tests), and end user (hospitals & clinics, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers, home diagnosis, pathology laboratories), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

