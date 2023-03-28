Clean Air Engineering-Maritime Earns CARB Approval for Shore-Based System in Ports

ShoreKat’s Highly Efficient Air Pollution Control System Expands Options for Reducing Emissions from Ships and other Marine Vessels

/EIN News/ -- SAN PEDRO, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Air Engineering–Maritime, Inc. (CAE-M) has received an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) granting approval for its latest vessel stack exhaust capture and treatment system, the “ShoreKat.” This cutting-edge shore-based technology is designed to reduce emissions while minimizing the impact on vessel performance and operating costs. The ShoreKat CARB Executive Order successfully concludes a CARB sponsored grant project issued to Pasha Terminals LP as part of the “Green Omni Terminal Project” in the Port of Los Angeles.



The ShoreKat technology is a highly efficient air pollution control system that removes particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and other harmful pollutants from exhaust gasses produced by ships and other marine vessels. The technology uses ceramic filters as part of its process to capture and treat pollutants from exhaust gas before it is released as clean air into the atmosphere.

The standalone and self-powered system can be customized and modified to fit any ship’s funnel. As a mobile shore-based system, it can be placed into position to avoid interfering with ship assist, bunkering, or cargo handling. It can be placed before a vessel arrives and begin service immediately, operating the entire time the vessel is in port, removing tons of harmful toxins from communities surrounding port complexes.

“Companies that operate large commercial vessels have a regulatory responsibility pursuant to CARB’s amended At-Berth Regulation to reduce and eliminate emissions while at berth,” said Nick Tonsich, president of CAE-M. “The ShoreKat, along with our existing barge-based Marine Exhaust Treatment System (“METS”), provide a safe, reliable, and affordable solution for these ships.”

In 2012, CARB set regulations requiring ocean-going vessels to eliminate diesel emissions while at birth, with capture and control technology as an option for compliance. In June 2015, CAE-M was the first company to receive CARB certification of its METS unit which has since serviced over 400 vessels with over 25,000 hours of commercial, incident-free, stack exhaust treatment services. After receiving its Executive Order in December of last year, the ShoreKat is the only CARB-approved shore-based system, solidifying CAE-M as an industry leader in developing emissions-reducing technologies for large ships while at berth or anchor. CAE-M is now the only company to hold two CARB executive orders.

“Diesel exhaust is known to be one of the most harmful emissions in the world, and we’re working diligently here in Southern California – home to two of the world’s largest ports – to reduce and eliminate these emissions for our industry and our communities,” Tonsich said. “We remain focused on our goal to support ports globally in controlling and reducing emissions.”

Improving air quality through the reduction of emissions with safe and reliable systems, CAE-M has been the leader in exhaust capture and control services since 2010. CAE-M has successfully treated hundreds of vessels over tens of thousands of operational hours.

Watch this CAE-M video for an overview of the technology and service, and this video to learn more about the ShoreKat.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://caemaritime.com/.

ABOUT CAE-M and THE GREEN OMNI TERMINAL PROJECT

In 2016, CAE-M joined the Green Omni Terminal Project, which facilitated the development and demonstration of clean technologies in the Port of LA, including the METS-1 and ShoreKat systems. The Project at one point led to litigation between CAE-M, Tonsich and Pasha Terminals with court records revealing allegations made by Pasha against Tonsich were subsequently stricken and dismissed by the Los Angeles Superior Court and ultimately concluded with Pasha paying a seven-figure settlement to Tonsich’s corporate entities, including Clean Air Engineering - Maritime, Inc. With the CARB approval of ShoreKat, the project has successfully been concluded.

ABOUT CLEAN AIR ENGINEERING–MARITIME, INC.

Clean Air Engineering–Maritime (CAE-M), founded in 2010, is at the forefront of environmental technology for the shipping industry, both developing and operating systems that remove diesel emissions from the auxiliary engines and boilers of ocean-going vessels while at berth or anchor.

Backed by years of experience, CAE-M provides capture and control systems with customizable mobility options that can service container, bulk, railroad, and tanker vessels of all sizes at berth or at anchor. These systems can be delivered to any port in the world and can be customized to accommodate any vessel type or berth configuration.

Based in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, CAE-M is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the environmental challenges facing the maritime industry and the communities it serves.

