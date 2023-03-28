Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market to be Worth $3.59 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market by Component (Software, Service), Type (Enterprise, Site), Mode of Delivery (Web, Cloud, On-premise), End User (CRO, Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Medical Device Companies) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market by Component (Software, Service), Type (Enterprise, Site), Mode of Delivery (Web, Cloud, On-premise), End User (CRO, Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Medical Device Companies) - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, clinical trial management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $3.59 billion by 2030.

A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software solution that manages clinical trials. The solution helps manage clinical trials, including time planning, trial subject recruitment, data capture and tracking, the database for investigators and research sites, billing compliance and budget management.

The clinical trial management system facilitates the operation of traditional, hybrid and decentralized clinical trials. The system improves clinical study reconciliation and data quality. The system provides interoperability with other e-clinical applications, thus increasing the visibility and transparency of clinical trial information. The system also ensures compliance with guidelines, legal protocols, and standards.

The global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market is segmented on the basis of by component (software and service), type (enterprise-based and site-based), mode of delivery (web-based, cloud-based, on-premise), end user (contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users) and geography. the study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on component, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The factors contributing to the largest share of the market are ease in establishing regulatory compliance in clinical trials, rising research & development expenditure, and effective management of clinical trials leading to increased adoption of the clinical trial management system (CTMS).

Based on type, the market is segmented into enterprise-based and site-based CTMS. The enterprise-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023, owing to advantages such as end-to-end insights into operational activities, reduction in cost and investment, and adaption to advanced processes due to control and connection within the organization.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. The contract research organization segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. Companies tend to outsource their clinical trial operations as they are complex, and require time and investment. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of drug development projects is attributed to the largest share of contract research organizations in the market.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing outsourcing of clinical trials by major and minor stakeholders, the rising number of clinical trials in the region, and the availability of a large patient pool drive the demand for clinical trial management systems (CTMS).

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2020–2022). In the last couple of years, the global clinical trial management system market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the global clinical trial management system market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SimpleTrials (U.S.), LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Advarra, Inc. (U.S.), RealTime Software Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Datatrak International, Inc. (U.S.), Clario (U.S.), Dassault Systèmes (France), Veeva Systems Inc. (U.S.), PHARMASEAL (U.K.), MasterControl Inc. (U.S.), Calyx (U.S.), IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. (U.S.), and DSG, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market, by Component

Software

Service

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market, by Type

Enterprise-based CTMS

Site-based CTMS

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market, by Mode of Delivery

Web-based CTMS

Cloud-based CTMS

On-premise CTMS

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market, by End User

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include hospitals, academic institutions, and animal health companies, among others)

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

