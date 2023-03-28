Evan Berlin Named Chief Operating Officer at EverCommerce

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, announced today that it has appointed Evan Berlin Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Evan will be responsible for the operational execution of the company’s solution lines of business and will report to EverCommerce’s President, Matt Feierstein.



“The Board of Directors and I are thrilled to have Evan in this role,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce CEO. “We believe his background, established track record of success and passion for achieving the vision we have set forth will drive growth opportunities for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”

Berlin brings nearly 20 years of experience to this role. Most recently he served as EVP of EverCommerce’s solution group operations where he led the company’s EverPro, EverHealth and payment solutions. Berlin joined EverCommerce’s predecessor company, PaySimple, in 2008. During his long tenure building the company, he has held various management, corporate development and operational leadership roles. Prior to joining EverCommerce, he began his career at CEB, now a division of Gartner. Berlin holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It’s been a pleasure to have played an integral role in building EverCommerce into the company it is today,” said Evan Berlin. “I look forward to furthering our success and growing as a leading service commerce platform.”

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future success, potential for growth, competitive position and strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions; revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

