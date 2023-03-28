Speedemissions, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

There were 2,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,720 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedemissions, Inc. (OTC Markets Expert Market: SPMI) (the “Company”) a retail brand emissions testing and safety inspections company, operating nineteen stores in the Atlanta and St. Louis markets, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
“The 2022 year-end results show once again the progress the company has made over the past few years. The operation of our business produced a positive EBITDA1 for the sixteenth consecutive quarter,” stated Rich Parlontieri, Speedemissions CEO & President. “It is an attitude among our employees that the commitment of hard work, and outstanding customer service result in increase in sales.
“While we remain driven on the continual advancement of our core business, we now clearly have a foundation to selectively examine various new strategies within the automotive sector and, just as importantly, potentially leverage the business as it relates to the environment which could broaden revenue channels, grow margins, improve profitability and create more value,” added Parlontieri.
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
Financial Summary for Twelve Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization and is commonly referred to evaluate a company’s operating performance. Consequently, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and loss presented in accordance with GAAP.
ABOUT SPEEDEMISSIONS, INC.
Speedemissions, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, offers our customers quick and efficient emission testing and/or safety inspection as required by law. The company is in the Atlanta, GA. and St. Louis, MO. markets. For more information, visit: www.speedemissions.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to market acceptance for Speedemissions' products and services, its ability to succeed in increasing revenues in the near term to attain profitable operations and generate sufficient cash flow from operations, the effect of new competitors in its markets, its integration of acquired businesses, and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Speedemissions’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K through 6.30.2017, which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Other factors not currently anticipated may also materially and adversely affect Speedemissions’ results of operations, financial position, and cash flows. There can be no assurance that future results will meet expectations. While Speedemissions believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date made. Speedemissions does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.