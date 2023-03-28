DiningRD Acquires Armstrong Nutrition and Dietitians for Health Care

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiningRD, also known as Health Technologies, Inc., announced today that it has acquired Kittanning, Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Nutrition Management (“Armstrong Nutrition”). Armstrong Nutrition provides clinical nutrition and food service management consulting in a variety of healthcare settings including acute care, senior living, mental health, assisted living and memory care.

DiningRD also acquired Houston, Texas-based Dietitians for Health Care. Founded in 1967 by Cynthia Wolfram, Dietitians for Health Care is a post-acute, assisted living and memory care firm that serves the senior population.

Established in 1994 and based out of St. Louis, DiningRD provides software solutions, registered dietitian consulting, and training services to 5,250 senior living communities in 42 states. With on-site consultation, its dietitians ensure services are compliant with state and federal regulations.

“These acquisitions will allow DiningRD to further expand its nutrition and culinary services while enhancing the current services provided to Armstrong Nutrition and Dietitians for Health Care clients,” said Carol Sapp, DiningRD CEO. “We look forward to strengthening DiningRD’s role as a technology and dietary leader in the growing senior living industry and bringing joy to the resident communities we serve.”

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions DiningRD has made since receiving an initial investment from private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in August 2020. Evolution is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. The firm supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Five Fundamentals professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth.

About DiningRD

DiningRD is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to senior living communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. DiningRD’s clients include senior living communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com.

# # #

Attachments

Victoria Pishkula Roop & Co. vpishkula@roopco.com