Illumio Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Zero Trust Segmentation company’s global partner program recognized for channel investments designed to strengthen cyber resilience

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star ranking in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The honor highlights Illumio’s continued investment in developing a best-in-class partner program to help organizations reduce risk, build resilience and stop breaches from spreading.



The annual guide offers essential information to managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, with a 5-star rating awarded only to select companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships. Vendors were evaluated based on investments in program offerings, including partner training, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Illumio emerged as a leading vendor in all criteria.

Illumio places its partner ecosystem at the forefront of innovation. This is the second consecutive year Illumio achieved top marks, and follows the close of a record fiscal year for the company. Many of Illumio's partners also witnessed impressive growth from offering Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) and are now embedding Illumio into the blueprint for their Zero Trust architecture offering.

“Our mission is for organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches, and our partners are an essential part of the team that makes that happen,” said John Ryan, VP of Global Channel Sales at Illumio. “We invest deeply in our partner program so we can help customers build cyber resilience, which ultimately accelerates business for our partners too. Demand from Zero Trust is growing rapidly as companies strive to stop the spread of breaches. Thank you to our partners and to CRN for this honor of being named a 5-star partner program for the second year in a row.”

Illumio recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ study of Illumio ZTS. Results show that Illumio delivers a 111 percent return on investment, reduces the blast radius of cyberattacks by 66 percent, and decreases the cost and impact of downtime by $3.8 million.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

Find the 2023 Partner Program Guide at www.CRN.com/PPG. To learn more about Illumio’s global partner program visit https://www.illumio.com/partners.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.



Illumio Contact:

Holly Pyper

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com