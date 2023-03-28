Building Her Own Table - Toronto Consulting Executive, Actress, & Tech Public Speaker Wins Global 40 Under 40 Award

Sarah Baldeo is a Toronto born Executive in Management Consulting who is redefining how to build your perfect career.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Building the perfect career means architecting a future where I can solve technology challenges that impact human lives – but it also means fulfilling my passion for knowledge sharing via public speaking and championing representation of Caribbean women in film, through acting. I'm engineering a career that maximizes my skills and contribution to society. We are not always invited to the "table" - so, I'm building a new career ecosystem.” – Sarah Baldeo
Global Business Elite’s “40 Under 40” is a prestigious international award program that identifies outstanding young Executives and Entrepreneurs in the world’s business ecosystems and creates networking opportunities for the up-and-comers, aspiring young business leaders and industry disruptors with the undoubted attitude, quality, potential, desire, determination, and ambition to shape the world of business over the coming decades. Sarah Baldeo is one of the Top 40 Under 40 Global Business Elites Award winners for Canada.
Sarah is an experienced technologist, corporate strategist and entrepreneur, closing on 20 years of leadership experience. She has successfully founded and exited two consulting firms, while helping three companies IPO. Presently a Director at CGI, Sarah works as part of the leadership team to consult with clients on innovation, technology and specializing in digital and cloud transformation. CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world.
Sarah is also an Equity Partner at IDQ Advisory Group, and has held executive roles at Canada News Wire, Ceridian, FinancialForce, TransparentBusiness, the Insurance Search Bureau, and Deloitte Canada. Currently, she serves as Director, Innovation Consulting Services at CGI, recognized by Forbes in 2022 as one of the World’s Best Consulting Firms, the global management consulting firm ranked Top 30 firms by Forbes. Sarah holds an Executive MBA via University of Toronto, a neuroscience degree from York University, and certifications from Princeton, Ryerson, and University of Illinois.
Board work is part of Sarah’s recipe for success – she served as Chair for the Professional Background Screening Association and was an anchor member for the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce. She also worked with the RBC Initiative, Women in Identity to grow their members and was part of the University of California Advisory Board for Leadership. Presently, Sarah is a mentor via Women’s Infrastructure Network, on the CivicAction ELN Executive Committee, on the Advisory Board for Napice, a learning platform for engineers, and most recently was appointed to the Cyber Security Global Alliance Board of Directors.
You can find Sarah speaking at events and seminars via Build a Dream, Gaming Security Professionals of Canada, FEM for STEM, GirlStrong, Women in Cyber, WomenTech Global, Women in Cyber, Precise Park Link, Women Enterprise Organizations of Canada, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs, University of Calgary and University of Toronto. As a member of the Speakers Bureau of Canada - public speaking to inspire and educate is part of her mission. With a strong creative side, Sarah has acted on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Fox, and appeared in national tv commercials for Autotrader and other large brands. A born and raised Torontonian, she is devoted to helping improve accessibility and equity within the global economy, and is nominated for the 2023 WXN Canadian DEI Awards, a winner of the 2021 University of Toronto Rotman Social Impact Award and is a 2021 WomenTech Global Award Finalist.
Public Speaking Inquiries:
Speakers Bureau of Canada
events@speakerscanada.com
