True Tickets Partners with Omaha Performing Arts, Bringing Digital Ticketing to Largest Arts Institution in Nebraska

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announced its partnership with Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) as the official digital ticket delivery partner. With seamless integration into the Tessitura Network’s CRM system, True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticketing and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed from the time it’s purchased to the moment it’s scanned before the event.



O-pa has grown to become the largest arts institution in Nebraska, having had over 5 million visitors to its venues since its inception in 2005. Currently, the vibrant arts and entertainment experience includes the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater. Its third venue, Steelhouse Omaha, will open May 12, 2023. Each year O-pa hosts more than 500 events in its facilities and presents world-renowned artists and productions in touring Broadway, jazz, dance, concerts, family shows and more, generating $48M in annual economic impact, and an expected $61M with the addition of Steelhouse.

The implementation of digital ticketing comes at an optimum time as O-pa moves through an exciting season that features Tony®-nominated Best Musical Disney’s Frozen as well as performances by iconic artists Buddy Guy, Third Eye Blind, and ZZ Top, among many other exciting events.

“Ensuring a hassle-free, easy, and efficient ticketing process is a top priority, which is why we’re excited to launch our partnership with True Tickets,” said Ashley Voorhees, Associate VP, Administrative Services, O-pa. “We look forward to the upgrades and features True Tickets provides and in turn, improving the patron experience.”

The partnership announcement arrives just after True Tickets unveiled rules-based ticket sharing, a best-in-class solution that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. The feature creates a chain of custody for each ticket, making enforcement of terms and conditions much easier.

“True Tickets is honored to be a part of such an essential hub to Omaha arts and culture. Its venues consistently rank among the top venues in the country and world, and we admire how the organization aims to reach all parts of the community,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “Our solution will make this season extra special through delivering not only transparency and security, but also a level of efficiency for both venue and visitor alike.”

