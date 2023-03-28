Chiesi USA donates more than $830,000 to local communities and nonprofits in 2022

Chiesi’s CSR initiative, Chiesi in the Community, was determined to out-do itself in another year of meaningful community impact.

2022 efforts include deepened partnerships with Triangle-area nonprofits for children and families, as well as organizations advancing DE&I and patient support in critical care, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, contributed more than $830,000 in 2022 through its Chiesi in the Community (CITC) corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. As an employee-led program, close to 200 Chiesi employees supported 65 unique charitable organizations with 769 hours of time or donations in 2022.

With a focus on local children and families, CITC contributed to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Activate Good, Children’s Flight of Hope and Refugee Hope Partners, to advance their efforts in food security, volunteer mobilization, medical care and financial stability, respectively. Some of this support was achieved through the 2022 Presenting Strikeout Sponsor partnership with the Durham Bulls, in which Chiesi donated to nonprofit partners for every home strikeout by the Bulls.

Additionally, Chiesi served as a Community Partner of the annual WRAL Coats for the Children clothing drive and hosted a Salvation Army Angel Tree to provide holiday gifts for children and their families. For families with children receiving care in local hospitals, Chiesi continued work with the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake to sponsor rooms and cook monthly dinners, in an effort to relieve financial and emotional burden during times of medical crisis.

“For Chiesi USA and our employees, the Triangle isn’t just a place of business. Partnering with local organizations is a top priority because it means taking care of the people who live and work around us, our neighbors,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA and Board Member of Children’s Flight of Hope. “For me personally, I’m thrilled to see our involvement deepen over the years to provide sustainable, tailored support. We could not do it without our dedicated employees who grow this program and achieve new heights for Chiesi in the Community every year.”

CITC continued its keystone Elementary Engage Program with Millbrook Elementary School, in which Chiesi provided volunteers and funding for family events and field trips, new technology, supplemental learning materials, sustainable nutrition programs, and outdoor learning and beautification initiatives.

“Chiesi in the Community is a direct reflection of Chiesi’s core value to act as a force for good,” said Stephanie Musante, Senior Manager, Customer & Community Relations at Chiesi USA, Inc. “The Elementary Engage Program demonstrates our commitment to the most important members of our community’s future – our children. By serving as a reliable corporate partner, we strive to empower students, as well as teachers, social workers, and administrators, with the resources they need to thrive.”

“To see the excitement and selfless support from our employees is amazing, as well as how they learn and grow from our initiatives,” continued Musante. “We only hope to encourage other companies to offer these same opportunities for impact.”

At the national level, Chiesi deepened its partnership with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) to holistically drive leadership and advancement in health-system pharmacy. In 2022, Chiesi launched its sponsorship of the ASHP Advantage initiative to support pharmacy technician recruitment and retention, which has become a severe challenge for hospitals and health systems. Chiesi’s funding has enabled the assembly of a steering committee, launch of a resource center, and creation of CME webinars, podcast episodes and expert commentaries, all to stabilize and strengthen the pharmacy technician profession.

This builds upon Chiesi’s sponsorship the ASHP Foundation Pharmacy Leadership Scholars program, through which five early-stage pharmacist researchers received grants to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and access in healthcare. Chiesi additionally served as a Silver Level sponsor of the ASHP Corporate Partners Program, a collaboration between the ASHP Foundation, ASHP, and corporations to promote improvements in patient care.

Chiesi supported patient organizations within its therapeutic areas of critical care, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases. For example, Chiesi partnered with the American Heart Association to increase awareness of heart disease risk in women and advance medical education and training. To assist families whose babies are receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit, Chiesi sponsored The Superhero Project annual gala and continued its employee donation fund. CITC maintained partnerships with multiple cystic fibrosis organizations, such as Boomer Esiason Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc., Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and others, to further research, deepen education and improve the quality of life for those affected by the condition. And to advocate for awareness and treatment of rare diseases, Chiesi contributed to patient organizations including the National Organization for Rare Disorders and EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases.

Recognized as a Certified B CorporationTM in 2019, Chiesi demonstrates its commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The B CorpTM certification is provided by B LabTM, a leading global sustainability nonprofit that assesses companies’ impact on workers, customers, community, and environment.



About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (973) 600-1170, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, +1 (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

PP-G-1149 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83486676-90d3-4e6b-8f3c-103136174497