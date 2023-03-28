Cybersecurity Leader Netsurion Enhances Partner Program to Accelerate Channel Sales

Innovative Pricing and Partnership Models Offer Easy On-ramps to New Channel Partners

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, today announced enhancements to its longstanding channel partner program for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs, including greater financial rewards for partners who drive new business, a flexible partnership model designed to incentivize growth, and a new name that reflects the company’s commitment to enabling partner success, the Netsurion Npower Partner Program.

“We continue to realize significant returns on our channel-first strategy. Last year, partners continued to drive growth, and we are building on that success with our growth-oriented program changes,” said Marco Albano, vice president of Channel. “What doesn’t change is our strong partner enablement, including expert training, technical support, sales assistance and joint marketing to help our partners grow their business.”

Netsurion already empowers hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs) to deliver Netsurion’s award-winning Managed XDR solution to businesses of all sizes. And now, the addition of a reseller program, we are opening up opportunities for different partnerships.

The new Netsurion Npower Partner Program adds two important elements designed to accelerate their channel growth, an Authorized Partner tier ideal for Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and MSPs just entering the security services market and a more flexible, consumption-based pricing model.

The new Authorized Partner tier, which complements the existing Advanced Partner tier, makes it easier for resellers and MSPs to start their journey with Netsurion without making a large upfront cash and resource outlay. By basing costs on actual deployments, the new pricing option enables partners to start small and build up their cybersecurity offering while protecting customers against ransomware, insider attacks, zero-day threats and more.

“Cybersecurity is such a broad space that requires expertise in perimeter security, endpoint security, email security and much more. With Netsurion’s managed services, we can trust we have specialists constantly monitoring, detecting, and responding to the toughest threats, enabling us to focus our expertise on the full cybersecurity posture of our clients,” said Jason Arabian, chief strategy officer of CMIT Solution of Central Rhode Island.

All partners can take advantage of:

Personalized Partner Portal with easy access to deal tracking and sales materials

Online deal registration to protect opportunities

Not-for-resale (NFR) licenses for training, proof of concept and securing their own businesses

On-demand sales and engineer/technical training

Badging and certification

Dedicated channel representative and business support

Netsurion’s Open XDR platform unifies the end customer’s existing security telemetry directly from endpoints, network devices, and other existing security technology to deliver wider attack surface coverage and deeper threat analytics, resulting in greater security visibility. Netsurion’s 24x7 ISO-certified Security Operations Center (SOC) augments partner teams by handling proactive threat hunting, event correlation, analysis, and guided remediation.

More information about the new Netsurion Npower Partner Program is available online.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's managed offering includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at netsurion.com.

