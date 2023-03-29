Young Optimist Sailor Villiams Osipovs Writes Adventure Book to Promote Optimist Sailing

One of the images from the upcoming book

RIVA DEL GARDA, BS, ITALY, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 10-year-old Villiams Osipovs writes a book about the largest Optimist regatta in the world, featuring an adventure story about a monster in Lake Garda.

Lake Garda, Italy - Young optimist sailor Villiams Osipovs has written a new book, "Garda Kraken," about the largest Optimist regatta in the world, which takes place in Lake Garda, Italy. The book tells an adventure story about a monster, a huge octopus living in the lake, and aims to promote the Optimist sailing class to a wider audience.

Villiams, who sails in the Optimist class and travels around the world to sail in different places, is one of the youngest sailors ever to participate in the Optimist World Championship. He is representing one of the most prestigious sailing club Fraglia Vela Riva, which is located in the beautiful sailing spot of Lake Garda, Italy, and trains with legendary head coach Mauro Berteotti and Benedetta Boniotti.

To further promote Optimist sailing, Villiams will be distributing complimentary copies of his book during the 41st Garda Meeting regatta. The book will also be available online in three languages: Italian, English, and Spanish, starting from April 6, 2023, the start date of the regatta.

Villiams is using his Instagram account to showcase the beauty of Optimist sailing worldwide. He also attends the top sailing clinic Atlantis Academy, run by two great coaches - Jonas de La Cruz (Spain) and Simone Ricci (Italy) - most of which are hosted in the beautiful island of Lanzarote.

"By writing this book, I hope to bring attention to the Optimist sailing class and inspire more young sailors to get involved," said Villiams. "I had so much fun writing the story of the Garda Kraken and I can't wait for others to read it and enjoy it too."

For more information about Villiams Osipovs and his book "Garda Kraken," please visit his website.