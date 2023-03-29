Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,557 in the last 365 days.

Young Optimist Sailor Villiams Osipovs Writes Adventure Book to Promote Optimist Sailing

One of the images from the upcoming book

RIVA DEL GARDA, BS, ITALY, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 10-year-old Villiams Osipovs writes a book about the largest Optimist regatta in the world, featuring an adventure story about a monster in Lake Garda.
Lake Garda, Italy - Young optimist sailor Villiams Osipovs has written a new book, "Garda Kraken," about the largest Optimist regatta in the world, which takes place in Lake Garda, Italy. The book tells an adventure story about a monster, a huge octopus living in the lake, and aims to promote the Optimist sailing class to a wider audience.

Villiams, who sails in the Optimist class and travels around the world to sail in different places, is one of the youngest sailors ever to participate in the Optimist World Championship. He is representing one of the most prestigious sailing club Fraglia Vela Riva, which is located in the beautiful sailing spot of Lake Garda, Italy, and trains with legendary head coach Mauro Berteotti and Benedetta Boniotti.

To further promote Optimist sailing, Villiams will be distributing complimentary copies of his book during the 41st Garda Meeting regatta. The book will also be available online in three languages: Italian, English, and Spanish, starting from April 6, 2023, the start date of the regatta.

Villiams is using his Instagram account to showcase the beauty of Optimist sailing worldwide. He also attends the top sailing clinic Atlantis Academy, run by two great coaches - Jonas de La Cruz (Spain) and Simone Ricci (Italy) - most of which are hosted in the beautiful island of Lanzarote.
"By writing this book, I hope to bring attention to the Optimist sailing class and inspire more young sailors to get involved," said Villiams. "I had so much fun writing the story of the Garda Kraken and I can't wait for others to read it and enjoy it too."
For more information about Villiams Osipovs and his book "Garda Kraken," please visit his website.

Konstantins Osipovs
Garda Kraken
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Young Optimist Sailor Villiams Osipovs Writes Adventure Book to Promote Optimist Sailing

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more