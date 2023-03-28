UM hosts 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance Annual Working Meeting

MACAU, March 28 - The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance, initiated by Sun Yat-sen University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the University of Macau (UM), recently held its 2023 annual working meeting. Hosted by UM, the meeting gathered more than 80 representatives of the 41 member universities of the alliance, who during the event shared their insights on building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into an international education centre.

During the meeting, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins delivered a welcome speech, proposing that the alliance should strengthen cooperation and exchanges with top university alliances in the world. Li Jinjun, director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Department of Education of Guangdong Province; Carlos Roberto Xavier, head of the Department of Higher Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government; and Chick Wing Yin, assistant secretary (higher education) of the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR government, also delivered speeches to recognise the achievements of the alliance and give advice on its future tasks.

The group discussions at the meeting were moderated by Wang Ruibing, director of Global Affairs Office at UM; Lu Yutong, director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office at Sun Yat-sen University; and Wong Wing, director of the China Engagement Office of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Representatives of the member universities summarised their work plans, discussed the alliance’s work, and made many valuable suggestions for the future development of the alliance.

Representatives of supporting units attending the meeting included Xu Zhiping, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and Shan Feng, second-level researcher of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance was established in 2016. So far, 42 outstanding universities have joined the alliance. Its member universities hold academic forums and exchange activities on a regular basis to promote cooperation in scientific research and innovation, in order to nurture outstanding professionals for the three regions.