Bayshore Healthcare Rides the No-Code Waves of Innovation to Deliver Results at Lightning Speed

A Canadian leading healthcare service provider chooses Creatio's no-code platform to quickly deliver its innovations to the market

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today shared how Creatio's no-code platform is helping Bayshore Healthcare, one of Canada's leading providers of home and community healthcare services, to innovate faster and deliver results sooner to its clients.

Bayshore HealthCare is one of Canada's leading providers of home and community healthcare services. With over 100 locations across the country, including home care offices, pharmacies, and infusion clinics, Bayshore has more than 13,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients.

Yet, the organization was tied down with technologies that hindered the quick delivery of innovations to its clients and the market. It was no surprise that Bayshore sought an agile technology that could get its ideas designed and automated and benefiting its clients in days and weeks instead of months and years.

"The challenges we have are [that] we consistently put requests into IT…. And there is only one place for number one in regard to projects, so there is competing space for business units for that number one spot all the time." — Stephen Eades, National Lead, Technology & Innovation, Bayshore Specialty Rx.

Watch the interview to discover how Bayshore put together a governing group using the no-code Center of Excellence strategy with representatives and subject matter experts from relevant departments, including IT, to push the quick win deliverable projects through the pipeline.

Discover more from Bayshore Healthcare's video interview.

