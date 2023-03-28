Consensus Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

LEHI, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Consensus. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"How we get where we are going has always been as important to me as where we end up," says Garin Hess, Founder and CEO. "I'm a firm believer that your work experience either takes something emotionally from you or gives back to you. I've always worked to make Consensus a place where our team members can be stretched and challenged, but in a way that ultimately adds energy and enthusiasm to their lives rather than the soul-sucking experience that work is at a lot of places. In the end, it's about the wonderful people who have joined in that effort that make Consensus such a rewarding place to work today. So, I'm really happy to hear that Consensus received this certification."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Consensus is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Culture is a huge focus for Consensus. They've taken great care to establish company values that they use to gauge if prospective employees will be a good fit. These values include Bring Authentic, Total Ownership, and Create Wins. Consensus puts emphasis on their company values by awarding a monthly People's Pick award which recognizes employees who embody these values day to day in their work. This award is peer voted and provides a public forum for employees to recognize each other.

"While revenue attainment is important, the endorsement of our team members is the most rewarding accomplishment, especially as we navigate the turbulent software climate and the growing pains of trailblazing a new software category," said Rex Galbraith, CRO. "This is an incredibly talented group of authentic professionals that spans multiple continents. We've learned the best way to take care of our customers is to make it a top priority to meet the needs of each individual team member."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WORK WITH CONSENSUS!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://goconsensus.com/careers

About Consensus

Sales engineers, solution architects, and sales leadership rely on Consensus demo automation to reduce wasted demos from 50% to 5% and cut average demo wait time from 14 days to on-demand. This leads to shortening sales cycles by as much as 68%. Consensus has achieved remarkable growth through its innovative solution that has been embraced by a blue-chip roster of large enterprise customers including 15 of the largest 30 software companies. Consensus customers rank Consensus #1 in G2 ratings for Presales Software . Learn more about demo automation, buyer enablement, and best practices for scaling Presales at goconsensus.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

