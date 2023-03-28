Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,704 in the last 365 days.

Steel Tube Institute Announces Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, today announces the formulation of the new Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee.

Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute Dale Crawford said the committee will engage with outside codes and standards-making-bodies to support the use of stainless-steel conduit and competing products.

"We are very excited to announce the first new committee at Steel Tube Institute in several decades," Crawford said. "And we are fortunate to be partnering with RobRoy Industries, Gibson Stainless and Calbrite, an Atkore International Company, to help create safe, sanitary and regulated standards surrounding the use of stainless-steel conduit."

The Steel Tube Institute, its new stainless steel conduit subcommittee and their partners will work together with various industry groups and associations, to ensure that the best possible stainless steel conduit products are being used in every application.

To learn more about the Steel Tube Institute and the stainless-steel conduit subcommittee visit www.SteelTubeInstitute.org.

About Steel Tube Institute 

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin

Media Contact:    
Natasha Sadek-Saleh 
(862) 684 3344 
356117@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-tube-institute-announces-stainless-steel-conduit-subcommittee-301782662.html

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute

You just read:

Steel Tube Institute Announces Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more