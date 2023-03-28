CIBC Expands CDR Line-Up With Launch of 6 New CDR Tickers on the NEO Exchange

CDRs offer Canadian investors affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating currency risk

NEO is proud to announce that CIBC has returned to the NEO Exchange with a suite of 6 new Canadian Depositary Receipts™ ("CDRs"), bringing the current lineup to 41 global, blue-chip companies.

Attracting more than $1.8 billion in AUM in less than two years since their initial launch, CDRs allow investors to access some of the largest public companies in the world – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying stock, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs give investors more affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with cross-border investing.

The 6 new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below:

Boeing CDR (CAD Hedged) – BA

Chevron CDR (CAD Hedged) – CHEV

Citigroup CDR (CAD Hedged) – CITI

Exxon Mobil CDR (CAD Hedged) – XOM

Intel CDR (CAD Hedged) – INTC

Uber CDR (CAD Hedged) – UBER

"CIBC's CDR offer has continued a path of accelerated growth through 2023, with significant trading volumes and assets under management of $1.8 billion," said Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Global Head, Wealth Solutions Group at CIBC Capital Markets. "We are excited to continue to expand our offering based on investor demand, with these 6 new additions."

This latest suite of CDRs adds to the existing lineup of 35 CDR tickers which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange, including household names such as Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, VISA, and more.

"In under two years, CDRs have become one of the great success stories of the Canadian capital markets," remarked Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer at NEO. "NEO is proud to be the exclusive trading exchange for this industry-first innovation, enabling Canadians to diversify their investments while tackling the barriers to global investing. We congratulate the incredible team at CIBC for addressing a clear challenge in the investing community."

For more information about CDRs, please visit www.neo.inc/en/services/raising-assets/canadian-depositary-receipts.

The 6 newest CDRs launched by CIBC join over 260 unique listings on the NEO Exchange, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, Canadian Depositary Receipts, and ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates between 10% and 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies and close to 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

