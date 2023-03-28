BryteBridge Announces New Compliance Technology for Nonprofit Organizations

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BryteBridge, a leading service provider to the Nonprofit community, announces a new technology platform to help Nonprofits meet State and Federal Compliance requirements. The launch of the New Nonprofit Platform is the most significant Technology Enhancement to date for BryteBridge and enables future technology expansion. BryteBridge provides nonprofit organizations with startup, growth, and compliance services. The new Nonprofit Platform provides Nonprofits working with BryteBridge a comprehensive insight into their organization, view state and federal compliance requirements, and access powerful tools and resources for Nonprofits.

The Platform allows Nonprofits who have hired BryteBridge for Compliance Services to view the compliance status and upcoming expirations of their operating states. The web-based technology enables nonprofits to securely store all critical organizational documents, including Articles of Organization, Bylaws, Conflict of Interest, Board Meeting Minutes, etc.

The compliance landscape continues to evolve for resource-constrained Nonprofits, who must adapt to a tech-enabled service environment to help manage costs. Our services continue to meet our Nonprofits where they are in their business lifecycle. "Since the COVID-19 crisis, nonprofits have requested to access and use our services through a blend of technology and service," says Brian Davis, President of BryteBridge. The new Platform leverages technology to keep Nonprofits compliant at both state and federal levels, strengthening our working relationship while keeping costs down for our nonprofit partners.

More than just compliance.

The Compliance Platform includes a robust Knowledge Center to help Nonprofits stay informed on critical topics, including 501(c)(3) requirements, Fundraising and Development, Compliance, and Governance. Additional benefits of the Platform allow Nonprofits to access preferred partners to research grant opportunities, administer fundraising efforts, and track finances.

Key Features Include:

View state and federal compliance status.

Update organizational records.

View and store organizational documents.

Communicate directly with the BryteBridge team.

Allow Nonprofit leaders to stay formed on critical topics.

Access preferred partners to research grants and manage finances and fundraising.

Our goal is to be the compliance destination for nonprofits to help meet state and federal compliance requirements. To complement the compliance technology, we will continue to integrate our technology with key nonprofit industry partners.

We are committed to helping the nonprofit community manage their annual compliance and administrative requirements and provide critical tools, resources, and education to help them build and maintain sustainable organizations.

By having a partner like BryteBridge, nonprofits can better focus on their mission, growth, and day-to-day operations.

About BryteBridge: Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winter Park, FL, BryteBridge is a nonprofit startup, compliance, and development company that offers consulting services to help nonprofit organizations start, grow, and maintain compliance. Since inception, we have helped start 35,000+ nonprofits and provide compliance services to over 11,000 Nonprofits throughout the United States.

BryteBridge provides 501(C)(3) tax exemption support, charity registration, strategic planning, grant writing, 990 filings, and web design. BryteBridge supports nonprofits to impact their local communities and the causes they passionately believe in.

