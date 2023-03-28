NetDirector Collaborates with Mend to Create Fully Integrated Automated Patient Payment Solution for Healthcare

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, the cloud-based data exchange and integration-as-a-service, has teamed up with leading telehealth platform Mend to create a platform agnostic, seamless patient payment experience called Automated Patient Payments (APP).

The new APP service provides powerful and configurable end-to-end payment options to complete patient payments in a modern, accessible way. In a 2021 survey, healthcare providers identified that at least 51% of billing is still conducted with paper bills through the mail. Contrasting this statistic, over 91% of patients said they would prefer to receive their bill and pay electronically, as they have become accustomed to in other industries.

"Being able to collaborate and extend our existing relationship with Mend to craft the Automated Patient Payments service is a huge boon to not just our current customers, but to the healthcare payment industry as a whole," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector.

APP is designed to take healthcare away from paper and the perception of outdated processes. By providing automated and secure SMS and email options, the APP service enables providers to improve their revenue cycle while reducing the burden of billing on providers and patients alike. During initial implementations of the APP service, over 44% of payment forms provided via APP were completed within the first 24 hours following receipt – a marked increase over paper or manual electronic billing.

"NetDirector has been a great partner in integration, and leveraging their platform to make APP available regardless of EHR or billing system has been game changing," said Matt McBride, at Mend. "We want to improve the healthcare payment ecosystem at large, and technology like this is a major step in ensuring that patients and providers alike are free to focus on the health and well being of the patient throughout the care lifecycle."

About NetDirector:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant company and a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000. NetDirector currently processes over 20 million data transactions per month and continues to grow.

About Mend:

Mend partners with healthcare organizations to improve the patient experience by providing convenient access to care for everyone. The Mend approach empowers providers, staff, and patients to streamline communications through digital health solutions resulting in a better patient intake process and Telehealth experience for both in-person and virtual care. By engaging patients at the right time in their care journey, Mend is able to achieve single-digit no-show rates which deliver improved clinical outcomes while driving increased revenues for the organizations we serve.

