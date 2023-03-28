Black Angus Steakhouse Will Celebrate 59th Birthday by Honoring Customer Requests and Launching Dr Pepper

Nearly six decades in business, the iconic steakhouse will start the offering coinciding with its birthday by celebrating with off-menu dishes, drinks, and live music

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black Angus Steakhouse's 59th birthday, the iconic American steakhouse concept will begin offering Dr Pepper on its fountain during a two-day celebratory birthday weekend beginning March 31 . All 32 Black Angus locations will start carrying the beloved beverage brand, which is the oldest major soft drink in the United States, and the culinary team has created specials made with Dr Pepper, including an off-menu entree and other savory and sweet specials.

"We are very proud to celebrate 59 years of hard work for the Black Angus Steakhouse brand and wanted to recognize it by honoring our most important asset, our customers," said Deborah Shapiro, Vice President of Growth. "Our customers have been requesting Dr Pepper for years, so we are happy to add it to our fountain as our birthday present to them."

The new innovative Dr Pepper dishes will be offered for a limited time and include Dr Pepper-Glazed Beef Kabobs, a six-ounce sirloin coated with a Dr Pepper infused glaze and served with braised red potatoes, cheddar creamed spinach, and crispy onions. The selling price of the dish is named after the year Black Angus was founded, $19.64. There will also be special Dr Pepper cocktails like the Dr Pepper Colorado Bulldog, a classic Colorado Bulldog drink with Dr Pepper kick; and ice cream lovers will be able to order a Dr Pepper Float.

Adding to this annual, birthday weekend celebration, the steakhouse will have other special limited time dishes like the Party Prime Trio Shrimp & Crab. Black Angus Steakhouse's version of an elevated surf and turf entree will include a 12-ounce prime rib, snow crab legs, and crispy shrimp. There will also be all-day drink specials like $3 Margaritas, $5 Square Cow Cooler, and $7 Cowboy Up - a Coors Light served with a shot of Jack Daniels. To ensure the birthday weekend will be a true celebration, each steakhouse will also have live music starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night and kids face painting on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, kids will eat for free during those designated hours with the purchase of an adult entrée.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it first launched in Washington state in 1964. Now headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 32 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The restaurant pays homage to Western cattle ranching roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides, and desserts for the entire family. The bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails.

