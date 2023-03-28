Slutty Vegan's Joi Alexander Keynotes Tripleseat's EventCamp, Bringing Together Hospitality Professionals for an Exciting Event in Boston

Sixth annual hospitality conference will highlight event sales tips, revenue growth best practices, and networking opportunities

CONCORD, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all hospitality and sales managers! Get ready for an exciting and informative conference for all hospitality event professionals.

Tripleseat's sixth annual EventCamp is thrilled to feature Joi Alexander, National Director of Sales & Catering for Slutty Vegan , as the keynote speaker. With over 20 years of experience in catering, sales, marketing, and operations, Alexander will share her personal experiences and insights on building inclusive cultures and work environments.

EventCamp by Tripleseat has curated a lineup of top-tier speakers for our sixth annual one-day conference. Join us and learn from the best in the industry, gain valuable insights and strategies, and network with like-minded professionals.

When: May 3, 2023

Where: Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to take your business to the next level! Register now for EventCamp 2023 at tripleseat.com/eventcamp .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Let's Connect:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Content Marketing

978-614-0490

356183@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slutty-vegans-joi-alexander-keynotes-tripleseats-eventcamp-bringing-together-hospitality-professionals-for-an-exciting-event-in-boston-301782269.html

SOURCE Tripleseat