Fabuwood's Latest Finish Introduces All-Natural Modernity with Galaxy Timber

Fabuwood Cabinetry continues to stay at the forefront of technological advancement and innovative kitchen design with their latest cabinet stain, Timber. A part of the ever-popular Galaxy shaker cabinetry line, Timber is the modern update on a classic with its sleek, high-quality finish. The refreshingly clean and neutral aesthetic highlights the cabinets' natural tone for an organically beautiful touch.

Backed by Fabuwood's Q12 standards of quality and Limited Lifetime Warranty, Galaxy's contemporary shaker style is the ideal canvas for the refined elegance of Timber's finish. Pairing well with Galaxy Indigo, Hunter Green, Espresso, and Pitch Black for a beautiful two-tone kitchen cabinet design, Galaxy Timber emphasizes a naturally organic, modern style with subtle sophistication.

Together with the earthy tone of the finish, Timber is the perfect addition to Fabuwood's most popular door style. Galaxy Timber's modern sensibilities and soothing tones bring out the best of nature for an effortlessly classic and fresh kitchen design.

About Fabuwood Cabinetry:

Fabuwood is a top-of-the-line cabinetry company that is committed to redefining quality in the industry. They are innovative not only in the design and production of their products but also in their technology. EZ Pricing, a cutting-edge platform designed in-house by the Fabuwood team, was the first of its kind in the cabinet industry. With the fastest lead times on semi-custom cabinets, constant upgrades, frequent new releases, and dedication to staying on top in both quality and style, Fabuwood really is a leader in its industry.

