Dr. McPherson Coaching Launches New Services to Support BIPOC Student Success at PWIs

DETROIT, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Dr. Ezella McPherson in 2021, Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is an education firm committed to increasing the graduation of college students, including low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities. Recently, we have expanded our services to supporting Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) student success at predominantly White institutions (PWIs). We do this by offering professional coaching, organizational planning services, and workshops to individuals and/or organizations.
Our ideal clients are college access organizations, high schools, college professionals, community colleges and 4-year postsecondary institutions.
About Dr. McPherson Coaching LLC
Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is an education firm committed to offering affordable prices to individuals and/or organizations. We also provide customizable solutions to meet your individual and/or group's needs. We are a small business who puts each customer first.
For more information about Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, please visit our website at www.drmcphersoncoaching.com.
ABOUT Dr. Ezella McPherson
Dr. Ezella McPherson is a first-generation college graduate and a college student retention expert. She is author of two best-selling books, Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students (ISBN: 978-1737273103) and Dream On! : Supporting and Graduating African American Girls and Women in STEM (ISBN: 978-1737273127). For more than a decade, Dr. McPherson has mentored, retained and helped hundreds of college students to graduate. She has also increased student retention and graduation at multiple institutions. She obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and earned her master's and doctorate degrees in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.
